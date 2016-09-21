After their last trip to Tucson, Petersen had been heavily criticized for not taking a knee late with UW leading in the final two minutes.

Two years later, as his team prepares for a return trip to Tucson, Ariz., Chris Petersen remains adamant that Washington’s coaches properly managed the final two minutes of what wound up being a shocking 27-26 loss at Arizona on Nov. 15, 2014.

Petersen had been heavily criticized by fans and media alike for not taking a knee and trying to run out the clock after UW got a first down with about 2:06 left while leading 26-24.

To rehash: After consulting their clock-management “chart,” UW coaches called for a run play — which resulted in Deontae Cooper fumbling the ball with 1:23 left. Arizona recovered and seven plays later kicked the winning field as time expired.

Looking back at that this week, UW coaches say they made what they believed was their best and safest decision in that moment — an inside power run with a veteran running back who had never before lost a fumble.

They defended that decision two days later, and they’re defending it two years later.

After that game, “We probably looked at clock stuff more than I ever have in my life,” Petersen said this week.

He also said there are variables fans and media members hadn’t considered from that situation — notably, that the time it takes for an official to spot the ball after a first down can be wildly inconsistent. (Note that the game clock stops after a first down but the 40-second play clock starts immediately after the previous play is blown dead.) In that particular case, after UW got its final first down with about 2:06 left, Petersen said it took the official 15 seconds to spot the ball, about twice the average time; all the while the play clock was moving but the game clock was not.

As the official was spotting the ball, UW offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith was calculating the time left and consulting the team’s clock-management chart.

“So in that situation, there’s not an ingrained time clock to know exactly when that thing is going to start,” Smith said Wednesday. “So with a 40-second play clock, sometimes you can you run off 32 seconds (of the game clock) — but sometimes you can only run off 20 depending on how quickly they set the chains.”

Ultimately, Petersen has said he did not want to kneel three times and then have to snap the ball to punt in UW territory with a handful of seconds left. (Recall that the Huskies had one errant snap earlier in that game that cost them one point on a point-after try. For the record, they also lost three total fumbles that game.)

“It’s easier to replay a game and pause it and go, ‘OK, let’s think about this’ … versus up here (in the coaches box), ‘OK, we’re just off the (time) mark? Let’s run power,’” Smith said, adding: “We looked at it hard. It obviously didn’t go the way we wanted, but we’ve looked at it, studied it and we’ve got more plans in place — and that variance of when that clock’s going to start is part of it.”

Two years later, the Huskies can’t turn back the clock, obviously. But if faced with that situation again, they’re confident they would make the right call.

And it would be the same call.