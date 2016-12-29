New Hampshire and Cal Poly were the only other schools to offer Harris a scholarship out of high school. Now the true freshman is in line to start against No. 1 Alabama.

ATLANTA — In a game pitting Washington as the biggest underdog in the short history of the College Football Playoff, the Huskies’ biggest little underdog marvels at the very idea of being able to play against No. 1 Alabama.

Nick Harris never thought he’d have much of a chance at playing major-college football, period, much less on this kind of stage.

Before UW coaches came calling with a scholarship offer in the summer of 2015, Harris’ only other offers were from two lower-level schools: New Hampshire and Cal Poly.

Come Saturday, there’s a good chance Harris will start again at right guard for the No. 4 Huskies against in their national semifinal.

“It’s surreal. It’s exciting,” said Harris, who made three starts on the offensive line this season, including the Pac-12 championship game against Colorado. “Just glad to be here, glad to be part of the process. It’s a big deal for me.”

Harris is 6-feet-1 and 276 pounds, small by Pac-12 offensive line standards. Shoot, Alabama probably has bigger ball boys than Harris.

That didn’t matter to UW coach Chris Petersen and offensive line coach Chris Strausser, who relish finding hidden gems on the recruiting trail.

Harris’ prep teammate at JSerra Catholic in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., was Luke Wattenberg, who was one of the West Coast’s most touted offensive lineman in the 2016 recruiting class.

Wattenberg is redshirting this season for the Huskies. Harris became just the second true freshman O-lineman to ever play for Strausser and Petersen — after left tackle Trey Adams last season.

“Coach Pete and Coach Strauss took a chance on me as a small lineman from JSerra,” Harris said, “and I owe it to them to them for giving me the opportunity.”

He wasn’t expecting to play at all this season when he arrived at UW this past summer.

“No, no — not at all,” he said. “I came in with the intention of redshirting, trying to get as big as possible and try to make an impact next year. But I got the opportunity in camp and I had to do what I had to do. …

“When I got the chance, I went hard and fast. And I think that’s the thing with most freshmen offensive linemen; they come in and they don’t really know the scheme so they play kind of hesitant and reserved. When I got the assignments down in camp, I unleashed. I just went as fast as possible and as hard as possible. I was like irritating the D-linemen because I was always in their face, always in their chest just ready to go.”

He would love to irritate Alabama, which features the best defensive front seven in college football.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to go against the best and compete against the best,” he said.