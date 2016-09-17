The Huskies rolled to their third victory of the year, picking apart Portland State en route to a 41-3 win.

The Washington Huskies completed their non-conference schedule with their third straight rout, defeating Portland State 41-3 Saturday night. Here are Percy Allen’s first impressions from the game:

The Huskies did what they needed to do: Before the season, Jerry Palm at CBSsports.com ranked Washington’s nonconference schedule the weakest in the Pac-12. It appears to have been an accurate assessment considering the Huskies outscored its first three opponents 148-30, including Saturday’s 41-3 win over FCS school Portland State. The Huskies had no trouble crushing Rutgers (48-13) and Idaho (59-14) in the previous games. UW allowed just three points in the first half this season. Against Portland State, Washington scored on its first four drives and didn’t allow the Vikings inside the red zone until the second half. The Huskies used a similar script in their two previous wins. They overwhelmed the Vikings with big plays offensively and took advantage of PSU’s turnovers and miscues to pad the lead. UW’s defense allowed a season-low 34 rushing yards and forced four turnovers. Once again, the Huskies substituted liberally in the second half, which helped to keep game from turning into a total laugher. It remains to be seen if the UW’s soft schedule is adequate preparation for next week’s Pac-12 opener at Arizona.

Chico McClatcher has a day: John Ross III starred in the opener (three TDs) and Dante Pettis shined last week (88 receiving yards and 2 TDs). This time, Chico McClatcher the third member of Washington’s receiving corps, carried the offense. The sophomore from Federal Way High tallied (106) total yards and two touchdowns, which tied his season total. The 5-foot-7, 179-pound speedster got the Huskies on the scoreboard when he snared a short pass near the sideline and ran untouched in the end zone for a 43-yard score. Early in the second quarter, McClatcher hauled in a 13-yard pass from Jake Browning to put UW ahead 21-0.

Running game hasn’t gotten totally on track: One of the biggest concerns the Huskies had entering that game was its rushing attack that averaged just 108.5 yards per game and 3.6 per carry in the first two outings. Conceivably, Washington should have run roughshod over Portland State, which allowed 409 rushing yards last week during a 66-35 loss at San Jose State. At halftime, UW had 109 yards on 19 carries. Early in the fourth quarter, sophomore running back Myles Gaskin broke free for a 37-yard scamper – his longest run of the season. He finished with 93 rushing yards on 13 carries. The Huskies had 213 rushing yards – a season high.