The good might be better, but some old worries still linger

Three reasons for optimism

1. Jake Browning’s right shoulder

On a national scale, Browning has been overshadowed this offseason by the two star quarterbacks in Los Angeles, USC’s Sam Darnold and UCLA’s Josh Rosen. Which seems to suit Browning’s personality just fine. But after playing the final four games of 2016 with a shoulder injury, Browning appears healthy again — and poised to follow up his breakthrough sophomore season with an even better one this year.

2. On the run

In Myles Gaskin and Lavon Coleman, the Huskies return one of the most productive running-back tandems in the nation. Add in freshman Salvon Ahmed and four returning starters on the line, and the run game should be a strength of the UW offense.

3. A secondary concern

After it lost three players who were second-round NFL draft choices, most would peg the UW defensive secondary as an area of concern. Fear not: If the Huskies could absorb the loss of three-fifths of their starting unit anywhere, it’s in the secondary. They have young, athletic depth, and the up-and-coming defensive backs appear ready to carry on the “DB-U” tradition.

Three reasons to worry

1. The schedule

After winning the Pac-12 championship, the one-loss Huskies barely squeaked into the College Football Playoff last year. Even now, the debate rages as to whether UW, with its underwhelming 2016 schedule, deserved one of the four playoff berths over Big Ten champion Penn State. Fast-forward to 2017, and the Huskies nonconference schedule appears on paper to be just as soft as it was a year ago. The Huskies don’t have a whole lot of opportunities against quality competition to prove they truly belong among the top four again. That leaves them little wiggle room in the never-ending debate surrounding college football’s elite teams.

2. The O-line depth

The starting five up front — a starting seven if you include veteran blocking tight ends Drew Sample and Will Dissly — should be a great strength for the Huskies. Trey Adams and Kaleb McGary are as big and nimble as they come at tackle, and Coleman Shelton is one of the nation’s top centers. But questions abound about the inexperienced depth behind them. The Huskies were fortunate to avoid any significant injuries on the line last year. To get back to the CFP, the first line of offense must stay healthy again.

3. The pass rush

The numbers tell the story here: In the first six games of 2016, the Huskies averaged 4.0 sacks per game (including an astounding eight against Stanford). Following the loss of senior Joe Mathis to a season-ending injury after Week 6, the sack totals dropped by half — UW had just 16 of them over the final eight games of the season. This, ultimately, might end up being a good problem to have for defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, who relishes the opportunity to scheme-up new ways to get after the quarterback. Edge rushers Benning Potoa’e, Tevis Bartlett and Connor O’Brien will get their chance to show what they can do.