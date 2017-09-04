Undrafted rookie Darrell Daniels makes the Colts' 53-man roster.

Of the 24 former Huskies to make NFL rosters over the weekend, Darrell Daniels was perhaps the most unexpected.

The rookie tight end was not selected in the NFL draft this spring, then signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent. Saturday, he was selected to the Colts’ 53-man roster.

Daniels was one of 24 former UW players on NFL rosters (including three on the reserve list and four on practice squads).

The full list from UW sports-information director Jeff Bechthold: