Two peas in a pod, these Apple Cup coaches are not.

Chris Petersen says he laughed when he first heard it. He laughed because he laughs at just about everything Mike Leach says.

The Bishop?

Yes, Petersen has heard the nickname Leach bestowed on him this summer.

“And I’ve got one for him, too,” Petersen shot back playfully Monday.

Care to share, Coach?

“No,” he said. “I don’t.”

In July, the two rival coaches had spent time together during Pac-12 media days. They attended ESPY Awards show together, and Petersen joked in an interview then that he would pick Leach to take on a hypothetical road trip.

So it’s The Bishop vs. The Pirate steaming into Friday’s Apple Cup. Two peas in a pod, these coaches are not.

But Petersen hardly seemed offended by the new nickname.

“I always laugh at it — usually everything he says I’m laughing at,” Petersen said.