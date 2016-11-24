We’re in the early stages of a golden era of intrastate collegiate football competition – and you can bet that the hype train will be making an annual appearance in Pullman and Seattle.

The Apple Cup, like all rivalry games, comes accompanied by its own ready-made hype, which supersedes all the outside factors — like the small matter of how good the two teams happen to be that year.

“I used to say, I don’t care how big it gets, it can’t get any bigger,’’ said Jim Walden, Washington State’s coach from 1978-86. “You can only have so many TV cameras covering your game.”

That theory, however, is about to be thrown out the window, along with those pesky record books that coaches always seem to be defenestrating during Rivalry Week.

If all the hubbub over this year’s Apple Cup still seems fresh and new, there’s a good reason. Because it is. Games that are simultaneously meaningful for both teams in this series have been all too rare in recent years.

But get used to it. We’re in the early stages of a golden era of intrastate collegiate football competition – and you can bet that the hype train will be making an annual appearance in Pullman and Seattle.

The Huskies, under Chris Petersen, appear poised to be a perennial Pac-12 contender. They have made a steady rise in the three years since Petersen replaced Steve Sarkisian, leaping into national prominence in 2016. With a strong recruiting base, a roster littered with underclassmen (though a handful of the best may end up turning pro after the season), and Petersen’s strong track record of sustaining success at Boise State, it’s hard not to imagine the Huskies being very good for a while.

But a true rivalry needs a worthy foil. Just ask the Road Runner and Wile E. Coyote, a one-sided competition if ever there was one. As Cougars coach Mike Leach said on Monday – in the process of trying to downplay the importance of Friday’s game – “You have to have the other guy; that’s what rallies everyone around it.”

And Leach, after last year ending a stretch of 11 straight non-winning seasons by Washington State (10 of those under .500), has the Cougars humming again. They enter the Apple Cup tied with Washington atop the North Division standings at 7-1, meaning the winner will play in the Pac-12 title game. When it comes to stakes, you don’t get much higher than that – although a national title would count; the Huskies need a win over WSU to stay alive in that race.

The Huskies can count on accomplished sophomore Jake Browning leading them into at least the near future. The Cougars hope that junior Luke Falk, who could break numerous Pac-12 passing records with one more year, doesn’t succumb to the lure of the NFL.

But if he does, Leach has shown a knack for molding a steady stream of worthy practitioners of his Air Raid offense, with Tyler Hilinski waiting in line to succeed Falk. At Texas Tech, Leach led his team to nine consecutive bowl games, including two Cotton Bowls, so there’s reason to think this is not a one-off for WSU.

Last year was the first awakening of an energy-boosted Apple Cup, with Washington State bringing in an 8-3 record while Washington, at 5-6, needed a victory – which it got, decisively, 45-10 against the Falk-less but not feckless Cougars – to clinch a bowl berth.

Now it’s amped up even more. Unbelievably, this is the first time since 2002 that both teams will come into the Apple Cup with winning records. And for the first time since 1981, a conference title hangs in the balance for both teams, giving the winner a chance to play for it on Dec. 2 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Leach doesn’t buy the theory that the import of the game will coax any extra energy from his players. “If there is, we’ve been cheating ourselves up to this point,’’ he said. “There shouldn’t be anything extra held back. It’s not like there’s a storehouse where you break it out on occasion.”

Petersen made a similar point, but it’s undeniable that fan interest, both in the state and nationally, spikes upward dramatically in years like this. And, truth be told, players DO have a storehouse of adrenalin, motivation, pride and sheer excitement that they dip into for games like this – not because they’ve been holding out, but because human nature only releases those juices for extraordinary occasions.

Sure, it’s possible that this will turn out to be a fluke year, and Washington and Washington State will return to their roller-coaster ways, presenting meaningful Apple Cups just randomly.

It’s possible that the Huskies and Cougars are benefiting from a spate of injuries around the Pac-12, particularly to quarterbacks, that turned orthodoxy on its ear. It’s possible this down season from Oregon and Stanford, who have ruled the north at the expense of Washington and Washington State for years, is merely aberrational, and those two will assume their customary spot s atop the division in short order.

But I don’t see it that way. I see an extended stretch about to start where the rest of the conference will have to reckon with both Washington and Washington State. And I see their annual showdown becoming one to salivate for, just as it is this year.

“It’d be nice, because it would mean we’re playing at a high level and doing what we needed to do, and obviously, Coach Leach has his way to get it done and win,’’ said Petersen of the prospect of the Apple Cup becoming an annual sensation. “So I think it would be good, yeah.”

So to the initial question: How can it get any bigger? Just keep watching.