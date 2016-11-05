If the Huskies beat California, there's a strong chance ESPN's "College GameDay" will travel to Seattle next week for UW's showdown vs. USC.

Down goes Texas A&M.

Four days after the College Football Playoff committee ranked one-loss Texas A&M ahead of undefeated Washington, the Aggies on Saturday lost for the second time this season, falling 35-28 at Mississippi State.

Texas A&M (7-2, 4-2 SEC) was ranked No. 4 in the CFP’s first rankings of the season.

Washington, ranked fourth in the two major polls, was No. 5 in the CFP rankings. The Huskies play at California at 7:30 p.m. today on ESPN.

If the Huskies (8-0, 5-0) beat the Bears, there’s a strong chance ESPN’s “College GameDay” will travel to Seattle next week for UW’s showdown vs. USC.