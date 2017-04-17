Bartlett has been UW's most consistent edge rusher this spring, but questions remain for the defense.

The Huskies’ 2016 sack leaders have moved on.

Psalm Wooching is in Paris for a weeklong tryout with a professional rugby team. Joe Mathis should find a new home in the NFL by the end of next week.

When it comes to the Huskies’ new pass-rushing prospects, Washington defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski has been left with mostly youthful inexperience this spring — which is part of the reason he loves this time of year.

“We’d love to have these guys come in as true freshmen or redshirt freshmen and be all-world, four-year starters,” said Kwiatkowski, who coaches UW’s edge rushers. “That’s not the way it usually works. Guys have to work their way through some things to figure out how to play the game. That’s why I coach, to be able to get kids to become better.”

The Huskies ranked second in the Pac-12 last season with 2.86 sacks per game. Replacing Wooching and Mathis and finding a way to create pressure on the quarterback will be one of the pressing questions for the defense entering the 2017 season.

“It’s going to be a work in progress,” Kwiatkowski said. “If we don’t have a guy that’s like a JoJo (Mathis) — a disruptive, dominant guy — then we’ll have to manufacture it other ways.”

Tevis Bartlett has been the Huskies’ most consistent — and healthiest — pass-rusher this spring. On Monday morning, on one of the final snaps of the day, Bartlett maneuvered around fill-in left tackle Andrew Kirkland for a touch sack of Jake Browning. Bartlett, a 6-foot-2, 229-pound junior, had nine tackles for loss as Wooching’s primary backup last season, and he’s penciled in as the starter at strong-side linebacker going into next fall.

“The guy I thought is having a really good spring, has done a good job at making big strides, is Tevis Bartlett,” Kwiatkowski said.

With veteran Connor O’Brien for the spring with a knee injury, and with Benning Potoa’e limited this spring too, 6-3, 243-pound redshirt freshman Myles Rice has benefited from extra reps at Buck linebacker.

“Myles Rice is having a nice spring,” Kwiatkowski said. “You can see the difference — he’s starting to play faster. Sometimes it takes guys longer to figure out how to play, and when they the light bulb goes off the game starts slowing down, and in turn they start playing faster. Myles is one of those guys.”

Potoa’e was pressed into more playing time last season after Mathis’ season-ending foot injury, and if healthy he should push for the starting job at Buck.

“He got better every week. He was making new mistakes, and (with) the ones that he was correcting he was playing like he was supposed to play,” Kwiatkowski said.

“Benning is another guy who I expect to take his game to another level as he gets more reps and more experience.”

Sophomore Jusstis Warren and redshirt freshman Amandre Williams will also be in the mix for playing time, and Kwiatkowski said he’s excited about the prospects of incoming freshmen Ariel Ngata and Joe Tryon.

“We know they can run,” he said.