It has been a long, long few months. And now our exhausted Seattle electorate turns its weary eyes to Browning and the Huskies. The only poll we want to see is the College Football Playoff rankings.

Dear Jake Browning, I know you’re only 20.

But I’m not asking much.

It has been a long, long few months. And now our exhausted Seattle electorate turns its weary eyes to you.

We just need to take a break. We need a break from the election alerts, we need a break from the virulence and we don’t want to hear from any more pundits.

We just want … to just zone out. We’re spent.

I’m starting with you, Jake, but I also include UW coach Chris Petersen, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, the surprising Sounders and their coach, Brian Schmetzer, and players such as Richard Sherman and a host of others.

We’re lucky that post-election, we have three major sports teams that are in contention. For a few hours during upcoming games they can take up all our bandwidth. How we need that.

Tired, tired, tired is what we are. Tired of the acrimony, tired of the squalid state of our politics.

The only poll we want to see is the College Football Playoff rankings.

The only big issues we want to hear are about stuff like, “Seahawks, 2.8 yards per rush? Come on.”

Oh, I know that real life intrudes even in sports, but really, it doesn’t last long.

Colin Kaepernick made for great sports-talk fodder for a bit, but now he’s just a footnote after he didn’t even bother to vote in this election.

There was the ill-conceived tweet from the Buffalo Bills kicker Dan Carpenter’s wife, Kaela, about castrating Sherman after he had fallen into her husband during Monday’s game. Actually, I believe she was too stupid to realize her racist tone. Sherman called it a “BS apology,” and that item soon will disappear.

Your job, Jake, is simple.

Just keep doing what you’re doing. A touchdown pass to John Ross for another touchdown. A handoff to Myles Gaskin for monster rushing yards.

How that would salve the bitterness.

I know Trump supporters, and I know Hillary supporters. Watching a game on TV, the great divide can be put aside.

There are entire treatises written about how sports unite a divided country.

Back in 1995, Nelson Mandela, before the Rugby World Cup final in South Africa, rugby’s biggest game, appeared wearing the jersey of the Springboks team.

A news story recounts, “Within seconds, the chants went up from the fans packed into Ellis Park stadium in the heart of Johannesburg: ‘Nelson! Nelson! Nelson!’ ” The chants came from 65,000 white rugby supporters.

The story goes on, “It was nation-defining for South Africa, a transcendent moment in the transformation from apartheid to multi-racial democracy.”

And as opposed to astounding words of virulence and meanness in this political campaign, we can count on you, Jake, to give us the sports platitudes we need these days.

Petersen has taught you well.

“We have a lot of football left to play.”

Who can possibly argue with that?

Or as Petersen puts it, “This to me is the real football. Real Pac-12 football.”

Or as Carroll adds, “The closer we get to the finish line the better we want to play.”

Across the political board, we all can agree with that.

We just need a little breathing room, that’s all, to gather ourselves.

Sorry for this “ask” to a 20-year-old, Jake, but a weary, weary electorate needs you.

Erik Lacitis has been a Husky fan since before you were born.

