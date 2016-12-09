The talented running back announced he's re-opening his recruitment on Twitter.
Sumner running back Connor Wedington announced on Twitter on Friday night he is re-opening his recruiting.
He called the decision the “toughest” of his life, but said he had been “provided an opportunity that was too hard to pass up” without going into detail.
Wedington committed in February, becoming the second recruit for the Class of 2017.
Toughest decision of my life. pic.twitter.com/yX26VqCwLL
— Connor Wedington (@ConnorWedington) December 10, 2016
