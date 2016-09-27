Colorado made the biggest climb in this week's ranking, while California fell into the bottom half.

Stanford has sat on top of the Times’ Power Rankings for four of the past five weeks. Meanwhile, Washington, which briefly held No. 1 spot, has followed close behind for most of the season.

The two teams clash Friday at Husky Stadium in a showdown that will likely have major repercussions on the Pac-12 North Division race and ostensibly the College Football Playoff.

See our rankings for Week 5 below: