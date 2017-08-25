Vea was an effective running back in high school, but Petersen playfully shoots down the idea at UW.

It’s a shame, really.

What a sight it could have been, seeing Washington’s 6-foot-5, 340-pound freak of a defensive lineman, Vita Vea, trotting out onto the field with the Huskies in possession at the opponent’s 1-yard line, and Chris Petersen calling for his most sinister trick play yet.

Vea’s done it before, you know. At Milpitas High in the Bay Area, Vea double-dipped as a running back and defensive lineman. He was even a Wildcat quarterback as a freshman playing varsity. As a senior in 2012, he rushed for 578 yards and 11 touchdowns, going through defenders as easily as he nimbly maneuvered around them.

“That,” Petersen cracked Friday, “was 100 pounds ago.”

And that scenario, with Vea on offense, is never going to happen, Petersen insisted.

“Let’s just see if he can like sack the passer or hit the running back in the backfield before we talk about him getting his hands on the ball,” Petersen said.

The idea of Vea in the backfield was playfully bantered about Friday when Vea and Petersen met with the media after practice.

“We’ve joked about it before,” Vea said. But he knows his true value to this team: “I’m a defensive guy.”

A likely first-round NFL pick next spring, Vea has spent considerable time this offseason working one-on-one with defensive line coach Ikaika Malloe to study the UW defensive playoff and opposing offenses.

Vea has matured, and he’s trying to be an example for his younger teammates, too.

“I feel like as a young guy, last year I considered myself, I was one of the younger guys,” he said Friday. “I feel like everything mentally. When you’re a young guy you’re out there having fun and you’re not focused on your fundamentals as much as now. In the offseason, just trying to be more fundamentally perfect out there, trying to focus on that.”