The Huskies are 9-0 for the first time since 1991 and the Trojans have a five-game winning streak - the most consecutive wins since 2013.

When/where: 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Husky Stadium (Fox, 1000 AM, 97.7 FM).

Coach: Clay Helton has a 12-7 (.632) record during two-year career. He took over last year for fired Steve Sarkisian and had a 6-3 record as interim coach. He also was 1-0 in 2013 as an interim coach. Helton, 44, has been at USC since 2010 and took over as offensive coordinator in 2013 before being promoted to head coach.

Record: 6-3 overall, 5-2in conference (second in Pac-12 South).

Early line: UW is a 7.5-point favorite.

Last season: Myles Gaskin ran for 134 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown and Washington shut down USC’s high-powered offense during a 17-12 victory at Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 8, 2015. The Huskies forced three turnovers, including two interceptions and held then-No. 17 USC to its fewest points since a 14-10 loss at Notre Dame in 2013. After the UW defeat, the Trojans won five of its final six conference games and won the Pac-12 South title. USC lost to Stanford in the Pac-12 title game and fell 23-21 to Wisconsin in the Holiday Bowl. The Trojans finished 8-6.

Last week: USC clobbered Oregon 45-20 at Memorial Coliseum on Saturday for its fifth straight win.

Star players:

QB Sam Darnold has been a godsend for the Trojans. The Trojans were outscored 124-23 and had a 1-2 record when Helton made the switch from senior Max Browne, the former Skyline High star, to Darnold, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound redshirt freshman. Darnold lost his first start – 31-27 at Utah – but has led USC to a five-game winning streak. During the streak he’s averaging 297 passing yards and 3.6 TD passes while completing 68.4 percent of his throws.

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster has been relatively quiet (eight catches for 88 yards combined) in the past two games, but the 6-2, 220-pound junior is regarded as one of the best pass catchers in the nation. He’s had big games this season (132 receiving yards vs. Arizona, 123 against Arizona State and 113 on Colorado). He’s also caught three TD passes in two games. Smith-Schuster is considered the top NFL draft prospect in the Pac-12.

CB Adoree’ Jackson was a first-team All-Pac-12 at cornerback and second-team returner in 2015. The 5-11, 185-pound junior is considered a top NFL draft prospect and is USC’s all-time leader in kick return yards with 1,779. Jackson leads the Pac-12 in kickoff returns (31.2 yards per attempt) and punt returns (14.7).

RB Ronald Jones II has poured it on the past two games. The 6-1, 195-pound sophomore had 223 rushing yards two weeks ago against California. Last Saturday, he finished with 171 yards and 4 TDs.

By the numbers:

7.6 – Points USC averaged in its first three games. Since Darnold took over at QB, the Trojans are averaging 38.5.

63 – Sacks allowed by USC, which is the second fewest in the Pac-12 behind UW.

629 – Yards by the Trojans two weeks ago during a 45-24 win over California. The Golden Bears surrendered 704 yards to the Huskies in Saturday’s 66-27 UW win.