With eight commitments, the Huskies' 2018 class is ranked in the top 10 by the main recruiting networks.

Defensive lineman Draco Bynum on Saturday became the eighth recruit in the Class of 2018 to announce his commitment to Washington, a pledge that helped solidify the Huskies’ strong start to this recruiting cycle.

It is still early in the process, but the early returns are overwhelmingly positive for the Huskies, whose 2018 class is so far ranked No. 8 nationally by Scout, Rivals and ESPN. 247sports ranks it No. 7 nationally.

Chris Petersen‘s first four classes at Washington were, by comparison, ranked 35th (2014), 23rd (2015), 29th (2016) and 23rd (2017) by Scout.

If you’ve been even casually following UW recruiting you know how Petersen feels about the overhyped star rankings. And when he was asked Saturday about the positive early returners on the 2018 class, he said he doesn’t feel any differently about this group than he did his first four classes at UW.

And, well, he’s right: In hindsight, his first class in 2014 — featuring Budda Baker, Sidney Jones, Kaleb McGary, Kaleb McGary, Greg Gaines and JoJo McIntosh — deserves top-10 consideration. And one could make a case that the 2015 class was even better with Jake Browning, Myles Gaskin, Trey Adams, Chico McClatcher and Jordan Miller.

Of the eight recruits committed for 2018, six are on offense, including the two quarterbacks who headline the class. Bothell’s Jacob Sirmon, ranked as high as the 13th overall recruit nationally, is unanimously viewed as the top prospect in the class. And Coeur d’Alene QB Colson Yankoff (No. 82) is also a top-100 recruit, according to ESPN.

After signing three wide receivers earlier this year, Huskies again made the wide receiver position a priority for 2018. They have three committed already — Trey Lowe, Austin Osborne and Marquis Spiker — plus Spokane wide receiver/tight end Devin Culp.

Future #Huskies @osborneaustin18 and @spkier5 both having big days today, elite level receivers with a ton of upside pic.twitter.com/lnPHbfVZ9N — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) April 22, 2017

UW’s 2018 Recruiting Class

Jacob Sirmon, QB, 6-5, 225, Bothell HS

Colson Yankoff, QB, 6-4, 200, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) HS

Trey Lowe, WR, 5-8, 175, Jesuit HS, Portland

Austin Osborne, WR, 6-3, 175, Mission Viejo HS, Mission Viejo Calif.

Marquis Spiker, WR, 6-3, 180, Murrieta Valley HS, Murrieta, Calif.

Devin Culp, TE, 6-5, 215, Gonzaga Prep, Spokane

Draco Bynum, DE, 6-2, 250, Wilsonville HS, Wilsonville, Ore.

Jack Sirmon, LB, 6-2, 220, Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn.