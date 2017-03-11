Jones is a consensus first-round NFL draft pick next month.

Cornerback Sidney Jones, a consensus first-round NFL draft pick next month, suffered an apparent left leg injury during the final drill of Washington’s Pro Day workout Saturday.

Jones collapsed while doing a backpedaling drill and grabbed his left left. UW teammate Budda Baker, running through the same drills, helped Jones to his feet. UW coach Chris Petersen then helped Jones to the sideline at UW’s Dempsey Indoor facility.

After speaking to trainers and others for a few minutes on the sideline, Jones was carted out of the building.