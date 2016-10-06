Despite a perfect record and No. 5 ranking, demand for Washington tickets has fallen on secondary markets partly because of a poor nonconference schedule, dynamic pricing and a hike in season-ticket prices.

Inside sports business

With the University of Washington Huskies enjoying their best ranking in a quarter century, you’d think ticket demand would be unprecedented.

But while secondary market sales are up over the previous two seasons, demand still trails what it was right before Husky Stadium was renovated. And that has been an ongoing UW issue, even with the Huskies at 5-0 with a No. 5 AP ranking.

Back when the publicly funded school was pitching a $280 million Husky Stadium refurbishment, it assumed fans would help defray costs by flocking to the revamped digs. And while that initially happened once the stadium reopened in 2013, ticket demand plummeted in following seasons and has yet to fully recover.

According to New York-based TicketIQ — which tracks 90 percent of seats listed on secondary sports, theater and concert markets — demand for Huskies tickets since 2013 remains below levels predating the stadium’s overhaul.

And when tickets lag on secondary markets, primary sales usually also slump. Indeed, the Huskies’ secondary drop coincides with big primary sales declines now blamed for much of the UW athletic department’s budget deficit.

The secondary market offers a window to what has happened and is tied to why UW could keep struggling to meet primary sales targets despite its best football team in years.

TicketIQ data shows “asking prices” for Huskies tickets on all nationwide resale platforms averaged $123.23 in 2011, the final Husky Stadium season before the rebuild. Those asking prices, as expected, ballooned to $151.27 when the stadium reopened in 2013 but plunged to $98.42 in 2014 and $91.53 last year.

Even on Sunday, following a program-defining win over Stanford, this season’s average asking price of $120.13 trailed the 2011 pre-renovation figure. And it’s nowhere close to 2013 levels more in line with what UW had to be envisioning when proposing the stadium overhaul.

So, what happened? How could a team this good have less ticket demand than the seven-win squads under former coach Steve Sarkisian?

Sure, high-definition television keeps more fans at home nationwide. And later kickoff times prompted by TV broadcasts haven’t helped.

But local ticket brokers attribute much of the plunging demand to a major UW cash grab that flopped.

The brokers, declining to speak on the record, note Husky Stadium’s reopening coincided with two major changes to UW’s primary ticket sales: a severe hike in season-ticket prices and the introduction of dynamic pricing for games.

The Huskies used ticket pricing company Diogenex of Indianapolis to set floating, or “dynamic” game rates based on team performance, conference position and quality of opponent.

The non-fixed pricing resulted in more game tickets remaining available until kickoff, as fans waited to buy in hopes of prices falling. Those extra primary seats lessened secondary market demand, creating a glut.

The timing backfired on UW, because it had just raised 2013 season-ticket prices.

Fans initially raced to see the revamped stadium, but come 2014, many season-ticket holders decided their seats weren’t worth it. They could easily buy single-game tickets any time.

“They don’t sell games out like they used to,’’ one broker said. “Think about it. Why do people buy season tickets in the first place? Usually because they’re afraid they won’t get tickets otherwise. But now you can buy single-game tickets on any given week.’’

For lesser opponents, fans could buy game seats through UW or the secondary market cheaper than the average weekly cost of a season ticket.

“Newer grads have been trained to wait until the last minute,’’ another broker said. “They keep their flexibility and often pay less than those who pay the school for season tickets six months in advance.’’

For better opponents, fans today usually will pay more for game seats than before dynamic pricing. But buying such games two or three times annually is still cheaper than a season-ticket package padded with unwanted pushovers such as Rutgers or Idaho.

The brokers agreed the quality of Huskies’ opponents has deteriorated, that the Pac-12 lacks previous drawing-power teams such as USC under Pete Carroll or Oregon under Chip Kelly.

But what’s really hurt sales, they say, are increased nonconference “cupcake’” opponents. UW says it’s difficult to attract top nonconference teams, but brokers allege weak scheduling was intentional so the Huskies could bolster early-season records after the 0-12 debacle of 2008.

Sure enough, weak opposition helped the Huskies start 5-1 in 2011, 3-1 in 2012 and 4-0 in 2013 before leveling off. But by 2014, fans seemed wise to the pattern and even a 5-1 start under new coach Chris Petersen generated minimal buzz.

Friday’s win over Stanford should go a long way toward enhancing the legitimacy of this season’s start.

“It’s going to get better,’’ one of the brokers said of sales. “It’s already a lot better.’’

But still not close to what UW once envisioned.

TicketIQ has only secondary market sales data for listings on its website, unlike the “asking price” numbers it tracks across all platforms. But those numbers are telling, with Huskies sales on TicketIQ averaging $92.78 in 2011, jumping to $126.52 when Husky Stadium reopened in 2013, then declining to $73.61 in 2014 and $81.03 in 2015.

In other words, a drop-off rate similar to the more widely tracked asking prices.

Like the asking prices, sales prices have increased this season, averaging $101.49 on TicketIQ following the Stanford game. But while that’s better than even pre-renovation final numbers for 2011 at Husky Stadium and 2012 at CenturyLink Field, sales averages usually decline for teams as a season progresses.

In fact, Huskies sales averages after five weeks in both 2011 ($120.29) and 2012 ($115.53) dwarfed this year’s $101.49.

So, UW has work ahead, as most factors hurting demand aren’t going away. For one, opponents are invited years in advance, and the Huskies have plenty of lesser nonconference opponents scheduled through 2019.

Between that and slower secondary markets, primary season-ticket sales will be challenged. After all, prospective season-ticket buyers want assurances they can sell unwanted seats for good prices on platforms such as TicketIQ or StubHub, and for much of this year that market has been softer than an Idaho pass rush.

The Huskies can help UW undo its self-inflicted damage by staying in the top 10. But many additional wins will be needed, against more Stanford types and fewer Sacramento States, for this cash grab to eventually reap those lofty rewards once forecast.