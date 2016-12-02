The Huskies are conference champs for the first time since 2000. It's kind of a big deal.

The No. 4 Washington Huskies are almost certainly playoff bound. UW left no doubt about that fact after defeating No. 9 Colorado 41-10 to win its first Pac-12 title and first conference title since 2000.

Running backs Myles Gaskin and Lavon Coleman tore up the Levi’s Stadium turf to the tune of 260 rushing yards and a touchdown. Freshman safety Taylor Rapp completed his transformation into an elite defensive back and proved why he earned the Pac-12’s freshman defensive player of the year award, picking off Sefo Liufau twice; Ezekiel Turner snagged another. And, oh, John Ross continued to streak across each football field he steps foot onto, hauling in four passes for 51 yards and a touchdown — one where he leaped and one-handed a throwaway from Jake Browning before rushing 19 yards into the end zone.

The Huskies dominated Colorado, and did so without much contribution from Browning. The sophomore, with an invitation to the Heisman trophy ceremony in New York still possibly awaiting him, completed only nine of his 24 pass attempts for 118 yards. But that dwarfed Liufau’s 3-for-13, 21-yard night.

In all, Washington turned in its most impressive effort since…last week? After beating the Cougars 45-17 in Pullman to win the Apple Cup, Washington traveled some 800 miles south and beat the Pac-12 South champs just as soundly on a neutral field.

Congratulations were in order. As was celebration, speculation and pure, unadulterated tweeting. We’ve compiled the best below.