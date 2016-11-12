Ever since the Huskies lost defensive end Joe Mathis, their sack leader, to a season-ending foot injury four weeks ago, UW’s pass rush has been virtually nonexistent. Against USC, No. 4 Washington had difficulty creating any pressure on Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold.

Maybe the Huskies’ perfect season exceeded its expiration date long ago and Saturday’s 26-13 loss to USC shouldn’t be so shocking.

Ever since the Huskies lost defensive end Joe Mathis, their sack leader, to a season-ending foot injury four weeks ago, UW’s pass rush has been virtually nonexistent.

Against USC, No. 4 Washington had difficulty creating any pressure on Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold, who looked surprisingly comfortable in the pocket against what had been the Pac-12’s stingiest defense.

“I’m always comfortable with those guys in front of me and I always know that unless they bring an extra guy I’m not going to have to run around,” Darnold said. “I can just sit back and make my reads.”

The Huskies rattled Darnold on USC’s first drive when free safety Budda Baker blitzed and forced a hurried throw that was tipped by linebacker Kieshawn Bierria and intercepted by safety Taylor Rapp.

Otherwise, the Washington primarily relied on a four-man pass rush that was stonewalled by USC’s massive front line, which includes former Lakes High star Zach Banner at offensive tackle.

And Darnold sliced and diced UW’s secondary in the first half for 185 yards on 13-for-18 passing.

Trailing 17-6, the Huskies turned up the heat and blitzed more frequently in the second half.

It was a significant shift in strategy for a UW team that blitzes on fewer than 10 percent of its defensive snaps – less than any team in the country.

“They have a big offensive line and I thought we were going to have to bring a little bit more pressure to get to him,” coach Chris Petersen said. “We started doing that towards the latter part of the game and that was fairly effective.”

Darnold was 4 of 5 passing on third down in the first half and just 2 for 6 in the second.

Still, the redshirt freshman, who is 6-1 as a starter, delivered when USC needed him most.

On third and goal at the 8, Darnold eluded the rush before finding tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe in the back of the end zone to push USC ahead 24-13 early in the fourth quarter.

UW defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski estimated Darnold had 6-8 seconds on that play.

“Guys were playing a little tentative and worried about him scrambling,” Kwiatkowski said. “In the second half we added more guys in the rush, but a couple of times he got away from us and that hurt.”

Darnold finished with 287 passing yards. He completed 23 of 33 passes, including two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Perhaps the key statistic is UW had just one sack.

It was the fourth straight game the Huskies had just one sack, which is a stark contrast for a team that was among the national leaders with 24 sack after six games.

Losing Mathis has seemingly put more pressure on UW’s vaunted secondary, which entered the game ranked first in points allowed (17), tied for first in fewest touchdown passes (8) and second in average passing yards allowed (181.9).

And Saturday’s defeat proved costly for the Huskies who lost linebacker Azeem Victor to what appears to be a serious leg injury. He was carted off the field and teammates weren’t sure if he’d be available for the final two regular-season games.

“I just told him I love him,” Bierria said. “We have the next man up mentality here.”