The Huskies lose their second assistant to the NFL in as many weeks.

Another Huskies assistant is leaving for the NFL, according to reports out of Denver.

First reported by Mike Klis of 9News, UW offensive line coach Chris Strausser is joining the Broncos’ staff as an assistant offensive line coach. The news comes less than two weeks after the Atlanta Falcons announced the hiring of UW wide receivers coach Bush Hamdan as their new quarterbacks coach.

Strausser had spent the last three seasons with the Huskies, all as offensive line coach and associate head coach, after following Chris Petersen to Montlake from Boise State, where he coached with Petersen since 2007. Joining Denver’s coaching staff marks a return to the Rocky Mountains for Strausser, who spent a season as the Colorado Buffaloes o-line coach before joining Petersen at Boise State.

Strausser is filling a bit of a revolving door in Denver. John Benton was originally hired for the position but took a job with the 49ers just weeks later. Strausser will work with Broncos offensive line coach Jeff Davidson in his new role.

Last season, Strausser’s group placed two linemen — senior Jake Eldrenkamp and sophomore Trey Adams — on the All-Pac-12 first team. The Huskies haven’t had an offensive lineman drafted since 2006. Eldrenkamp, who was recruited to UW before Strausser arrived, is the 19th-ranked offensive line prospect by NFLDraftScout.com.