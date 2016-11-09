Tedford expected to be introduced in Fresno on Friday.

Former California coach Jeff Tedford, who has spent this season working with the Washington offense as a consultant, has agreed to become the new head coach at Fresno State, the Fresno Bee reports.

Tedford was a quarterback at Fresno State in the early 1980s and then an assistant coach there from 1992-97. He’s expected to be introduced in Fresno on Friday.

This summer, Tedford agreed to reunite with UW coach Chris Petersen in the temporary role as a consultant. Petersen and Tedford were on the Oregon coaching staff together in the late ’90s, and Petersen all along expected Tedford to find a full-time job somewhere after this season.

“This guy’s a big-time coach. He’s going to coach somewhere. There’s no question,” Petersen said last week. “We’re lucky to have him with us right now. I think it’s awesome. I think he’s enjoying his time here with us and, likewise, we all enjoy him. I really appreciate him. But he’s going to coach somewhere, for sure.”

As a consultant, Tedford can’t coach players but he can assist with all other coaching duties, and he’s been sitting with UW offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith in the coaches’ box during games.

Tedford is earning $50,000 from UW this season. It’s unclear if he will finish out the season with the Huskies. Asked about that possibility last week, Petersen said he didn’t know what would happen if Tedford was hired elsewhere.

The Bulldogs, 1-9 overall this season, play at Husky Stadium on Sept. 16, 2017.