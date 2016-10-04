Herbert had replaced senior transfer Dakota Prukop late in Oregon's loss at Washington State on Saturday.

Oregon is expected to turn to true freshman Justin Herbert as its new starting quarterback Saturday vs. No. 5 Washington, 247sports reports.

Herbert, listed at 6-feet-6, 225 pounds, replaced senior Dakota Prukop in the second half of the Ducks’ 51-33 loss at Washington State last Saturday. Herbert completed 3-of-5 passes for 70 yards and had one rushing attempt for four yards.

The Ducks (2-3, 0-2 Pac-12) have had a quarterback carousel in the two seasons since the departure of Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota. Last year, Oregon turned to former Eastern Washington QB Vernon Adams. This year, the Ducks dipped into the FCS ranks again to pull Prukop from Montana State as a fifth-year graduate transfer.

Herbert was recruited some by UW coaches out of Eugene’s Sheldon High School.