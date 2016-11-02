Of the eight teams that were in the top four of the first two initial CFP rankings, just three ended up making the playoff.

We don’t have a long relationship with the College Football Playoff ranking – just two years – but history says plenty of changes are on the way.

And that’s potentially good news for Washington Huskies fans.

The initial 2016 CFP ranking caused a bit of rancor among Husky nation after the CFP committee slotted UW (8-0) fifth behind (in order) Alabama, Clemson, Michigan – all undefeated – and 7-1 Texas A&M.

Since the release of the CFP poll, there has been plenty of discussion on whether the committee got it right or wrong? Is the committee intentionally trying to drum up hype and intrigue? Or is the committee sending a message to teams about their nonconference scheduling?

Who knows?

One thing is certain, the four teams at the top of this week’s CFP poll will not be there when the final ranking is released Dec. 4.

Recent history says so.

Of the eight teams that were in the top four of the first two initial CFP rankings, just three ended up making the playoff.

In 2014, Ohio State was 6-1 and ranked 16th when first CFP poll was released. Six weeks later, the Buckeyes made their first appearance among the top four in the final ranking and secured a spot in the semifinals.

That year a 7-1 Oregon team debuted at No. 5 in the CFP ranking and finished No. 2. The Ducks lost to the Buckeyes in the national championship game.

Last year, Oklahoma was 7-1 and 14th in the first CFP ranking and undefeated Michigan State seventh. Both teams played in the semifinals.

Here’s a little more good news for UW fans. In 2015, there were seven (Baylor, Michigan State, TCU, Iowa, Memphis, Oklahoma State and Houston) 8-0 teams from Power 5 conferences slotted outside of the top four in the initial CFP ranking.

Five weeks later, Clemson was the only unbeaten team in the country.

So what does all of this mean?

Well, it means chaos is likely just around the corner. If not this weekend, then soon.

And it means, 1-loss teams such as No. 17 Baylor, No. 11 Florida and No. 10 Nebraska still have a shot at the Final Four.

Stay tuned.

RISE OF THE EVERGREEN STATE

With wins this weekend, Washington or Washington State is guaranteed to capture the Pac-12 North title that has gone to Stanford (2015, 2013-12) or Oregon (2014 and 2011).

UW and WSU are a combined 10-0 in the Pac-12 and on pace toward an epic Apple Cup. The last time both were 5-0 in the conference was 1997.

No team has gone undefeated in conference play since the Pac-12 expanded in 2011.

CAL’S ODE TO BEAST MODE

When Washington visits California on Saturday, the Golden Bears will distribute 10,000 bobbleheads of former running back Marshawn Lynch driving a golf cart.

The promotion commemorates Cal’s 31-24 overtime victory over UW on Oct. 21, 2006. After a big performance (150 rushing yards, two touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime on two sprained ankles) Lynch hopped into a golf cart and drove around the field.

“It’s pretty funny that they’re doing a bobblehead, because I got in trouble for that, like I planned it or something,” said former Cal coach Jeff Tedford, who is a UW offensive consultant. “The next day I got a call from the (athletic director) saying, ‘he can’t be doing that.’

“Marshawn is so fun-loving and he was excited after a big win, had a great game and all that. When you looked over there and saw it, it was funny. But after you sit back and look, all the fans are coming on the field, it could have been dangerous. So I get it. But he was having fun. I had to tell him, ‘no more.’ Keep the keys away from Marshawn.”

New addition to the Mike & Mike bobblehead collection. Great job by @Cal #GoBears pic.twitter.com/r4E1m2zwWK — Ray Necci (@raymanjr) November 2, 2016

FROM WORST TO FIRST

No. 15 Colorado, which finished last in 2015 in the Pac-12 South with a 1-8 record, is alone in first place in the division at 4-1. The Buffaloes are 6-2 overall.

“Our guys have made our program good again and the last four weeks here we can make it great again if we finish the season like we hope to,” said coach Mike MacIntyre. “That’s our plan.”

JOSH ROSEN REPORTEDLY OUT FOR SEASON



UCLA quarterterback Josh Rosen has missed the past two games due to a shoulder injury and multiple reports say he’ll sit out the rest of the season.

“I put nothing past Josh with regards to what his future this year looks like,” said Bruins coach Jim Mora who refuted reports that Rosen is dealing with nerve damage.

“There is no nerve damage to his shoulder,” Mora said. “I’m not a doctor so when I’m asked a medical question, I do the best I can to answer it.

“I didn’t go to medical school believe it or not. I don’t have my doctorate believe it or not. I don’t work at UCLA Medical believe it or not so when I do give an answer medically, I’m not sure it’s always going to be exact correct verbiage.”

After a brilliant freshman year last season (3,670 passing yards and 23 TDs), Rosen has been mired with shoulder and leg injuries this year. He has 1,915 yards and 10 TDs for the UCLA, which is 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the Pac-12.

Notes:

— Washington State WR Gabe Marks has 283 career receptions and needs 11 to tie Colorado’s Nelson Spruce to become the Pac-12 career leader.

— Three Pac-12 teams (Stanford, USC and Arizona State) are a win away from being bowl eligible. The Cardinal is looking to extend an eight-year postseason streak. The Sun Devils have made five straight trips to bowls and the Trojans four.

— A loss this weekend, eliminates Arizona (2-6, 0-5 Pac-12) and Oregon State (2-6, 1-4) from bowl consideration. “If we want to go to a bowl we have to win out,” Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez said. “I think they (the players) know that. I probably don’t have to tell them. We may mention it briefly, but I don’t want to increase the pressure on them.”

— Arizona State, which is down to its fourth-string quarterback, has lost 10 starters this season to injuries.

PAC-12 BOWL PROJECTIONS

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Washington

1. Rose Bowl: Utah

2. Valero Alamo Bowl: Washington State

3. National University Holiday Bowl: Colorado

4. Foster Farms Bowl: USC

5. Hyundai Sun Bowl: Stanford

6. Las Vegas Bowl: California

7. Motel 6 Cactus Bowl: Arizona State

Not Projected To Be Bowl Eligible: UCLA, Oregon, Oregon State and Arizona.

PAC-12 GAMES THIS WEEK:

THURSDAY

UCLA (3-5, 1-4 Pac-12) at No. 15 Colorado (6-2, 4-1), 6 p.m. FS1 (Colorado is favored by 13): QB Josh Rosen isn’t playing this week – and may not play again this season – which means that the Bruins will rely on senior Mike Fafaul for the third straight game. He’s been good (779 passing yards in two games), but not great (8 TDs and 8 INTs). Meanwhile, Colorado running back Phillip Lindsey, who is fourth in the Pac-12 with 745 rushing yards, has outgained UCLA (684). He’s likely to have a big day considering the UCLA defense was gashed for 332 yards by Utah’s Joe Williams in its last outing. The Pick: Colorado 35-31.

SATURDAY

Oregon State (2-6, 1-4) at Stanford (5-3, 3-3), 12:30 p.m. FS1 (Stanford by 14.5): There are not many Pac-12 games in which the running backs are the stars, but Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey and Oregon State’s Ryan Nall are the headliners here. Everybody knows about McCaffrey, last year’s Heishman Trophy runner-up. Nall is still about a bit of a mystery in college football. When healthy, the 6-foot-2 and 234-pound sophomore is a wrecking ball. He’s a throw-back runner whose weapon is power and toughness. Oregon State is certainly capable of winning 1 or 2 more games, but Stanford appears to be rounding into shape after making a switch at quarterback following three losses in four games. The Pick: Stanford 28-27.

Arizona (2-6, 0-5) at No. 25 Washington State (6-2, 5-0), 1 p.m. Pac-12 Networks (WSU by 17): Two teams headed in opposite directions. The Cougars have won six in a row and Arizona has lost five straight. WSU QB Luke Falk won’t hold up if he continues to take the pounding he took last week. The Cougars have allowed 23 sacks – 11th in the Pac-12. He’s lucky Arizona doesn’t have much of a pass rush. Meanwhile, the Wildcats must decide between Anu Solomon and Brandon Dawkins at QB. “I’ll make a decision maybe five minutes before kickoff. Or maybe two days before kickoff,” coach Rich Rodriguez said. Too much uncertainty with Arizona. The Pick: WSU 42-17.

Oregon (3-5, 1-4) at USC (5-3, 4-2), 4 p.m. ESPN (USC by 17): Interesting matchup between two teams that made midseason quarterback changes. The Trojans received a boost since turning to redshirt freshman Sam Darnold (16 TDs and 2 INTs during four-game winning streak) and last week the Ducks snapped a five-game losing streak with a school-record performance from freshman Dakota Prukop. This could be a preview of the Pac-12 title game … in 2018. As good as the QBs will be, this game is will be a referendum of the defenses and Oregon’s defense, which is last in the Pac-12 in points allowed (42.2) and total yards (529.8), is horrific. The Pick: 45-24.

No. 5 Washington (8-0, 5-0) at California (4-4, 2-3), 7:30 p.m. ESPN (UW favored by 17): UW offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith has been vindicated after being widely criticized his first two years. The offensive line is the unit that’s made the biggest improvements, which has allowed Smith to expand the offense and remain balanced. This is a matchup of the Pac12 highest scoring teams. Cal also has the league’s worst run defense, so expect a big day from UW TB Myles Gaskin who can top 1,000 for the second straight year. Cal throws the ball 60 percent of the time, but it’s difficult to imagine the Golden Bears – or any team – having consistent success going against UW’s talented secondary. The Pick: UW 42-20.