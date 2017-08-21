Kalepo, now 6-feet-6 and 315 pounds, says he was surprised at his rapid rise in the recruiting ranks this year.

Nathaniel Kalepo never really expected any of this, at least not this quickly.

Two years ago, he began his freshman year at Rainier Beach High School as a raw 6-foot-2, 240-pound offensive lineman, splitting time that year between junior varsity and varsity that season.

He got bigger, and better, as a sophomore last year, but not to the point where he thought of himself as a sure-fire major-college prospect. That idea didn’t crystallize until this spring, when he started making trips to college campus, attending summer camps and getting his first scholarship offers. Soon after the flood gates opened, and by the end of July he had nine offers from Division I programs.

“It definitely caught me by surprise,” he said, “because my freshman year, I mean year, I wasn’t very good. My sophomore year I was OK. But this past offseason I went to a lot of camps, started working out at Ford Sports Performance and started getting my name out there.”

A scholarship offer from Oregon on July 29 offered Kalepo a tantalizing opportunity. But everything changed the next day when Kalepo made a visit to Husky Stadium and sat down in Chris Petersen’s office with his mom and sister.

It was then that Petersen made a formal offer to Kalepo, who now stands 6-6 and weighs 315 pounds — and is one of the fastest-rising prospects in the Class of 2019.

“That was the one I was waiting for out of all them,” Kalepo said.

On Friday, three weeks after that offer from Petersen, Kalepo announced his commitment to the Huskies.

“Lot of stress off my shoulders,” Kalepo said in an interview Sunday night. “I knew it was the right place. In my head I was like, ‘Why wait?’”

He joins Graham-Kapowsin quarterback Dylan Morris as the first two UW recruits for 2019.

“I’ve always liked UW, ever since I was little,” he said. “I was raised here, and it just feels right. It still hasn’t hit me yet that I’m committed.”



Correction: Kalepo is not related to former Washington All-American defensive tackle Danny Shelton, as was incorrectly reported in The Seattle Times after Kalepo’s commitment Friday. Kalepo and his family are close with Shelton’s family, so much so that Kalepo considers Shelton to be like an uncle.