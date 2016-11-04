Hybrid defensive end Joe Mathis was out of his walking boot this week, but his return is still uncertain.

To keep their College Football Playoff chase on track, the fourth-ranked Washington Huskies (8-0, 5-0 Pac-12) must get past the California Golden Bears (4-4, 2-3) Saturday in Berkeley.

To get past Cal, the Huskies know they must get some pressure on the Bears’ Davis Webb, who has thrown more passes this year than any other quarterback in the nation.

And to do that, UW’s vaunted defensive line knows it must be better than it was in last week’s 31-24 victory at Utah.

At the season’s midway point, the Huskies ranked among the national leaders in sacks, and did so while blitzing about as often as the two presidential candidates compliment each other.

In the past two weeks, however, the Huskies have just two total sacks — and they rarely pressured ex-UW quarterback Troy Williams last week in Salt Lake City.

“We were out of sync,” D-line coach Ikaika Malloe said, crediting a Utah offensive line that is “by far” the best the Huskies have faced. “We weren’t playing the way we should be playing. For human reasons, you want to do so much and make so many plays in a game like that when the atmosphere’s so exciting. I think we just got out of ourselves for a second.”

Certainly, some of that has to do with the absence of hybrid defensive end Joe Mathis, the Huskies’ sack leader who has missed the past two games with a foot injury. Early this week, Mathis was out of his walking boot and doing some light workouts, but he was not yet practicing at full speed. His availability against Cal is uncertain. (Also uncertain is the status of injured reserve linebacker Tevis Bartlett.)

With or without Mathis, the Huskies hope to make the 6-foot-5, 230-pound Webb uncomfortable Saturday (7:30 p.m., ESPN).

“I think we still have some dudes who can get there,” Malloe said. “We’ve just got to master it with what we do have and manufacture (pressure) with what we lost with Jojo. It comes back to us, myself and Coach K (Pete Kwiatkowski), to devise a plan and give our guys a chance with the dudes we do have.”

Cal and UW are tied for second in the Pac-12 in allowing just 1.75 sacks per game. What makes that especially noteworthy for the Bears is they’ve attempted 211 more passes than the Huskies through eight games. That, UW coach Chris Petersen said, is a credit to both Cal’s offensive line and Webb’s quick release.

“What I think is a little unique about (Webb) is that his arm is so strong he doesn’t have to have this perfect pocket,” Petersen said.

UW’s defensive line, anchored by Greg Gaines, Elijah Qualls and Vita Vea, had been steamrolling opposing offensive lines up until last week. After the narrow escape in Salt Lake, Qualls said he went out of his way to find those Utah offensive linemen on the field and thank them for exposing flaws in his game.

“It sucked because they kicked my (butt) a couple times,” Quall said, “but that’s another part of my game that they exposed. Which, I’m glad because now that’s something I know I need to work on. Instead of, ‘OK, I know everything I need to do, just let me perfect it.’ I always like to have something to work on, so I’m glad that happened. I’d rather have it happen now than sometime down the road.”