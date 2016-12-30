The Huskies (12-1) face Alabama (13-0) at noon Saturday on ESPN in the Peach Bowl, one of college football’s semifinal playoff games.

Quarterback

Jalen Hurts has done well to manage the Alabama offense as a true freshman. His running ability could give the UW defense trouble, but he’ll struggle throwing against one of the nation’s best secondaries. Jake Browning, coming off one of the worst games of his career in the Pac-12 title game against Colorado, has had nearly a month to rest and rejuvenate. Sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting, Browning needs one more touchdown pass to match Jared Goff’s Pac-12 record of 43. Yes, he’s up against the nation’s No. 1 defense, but he’s also orchestrated the nation’s No. 1 most efficient offense this season.

Edge: Washington.

Receivers

Alabama features first-team all-SEC receiver ArDarius Stewart (52 catches, 852 yards, 8 TD) and an explosive playmaker in Calvin Ridley (66 catches, 727 yards, 7 TD). Tight end O.J. Howard might be the toughest matchup for UW’s defense. The Huskies’ John Ross III ought to be the fastest player on the field, and his 17 touchdown catches are one shy of the Pac-12 record (Mario Bailey). Shut down by USC, Dante Pettis (14 TDs) needs a big game, too, for the Huskies to have a chance. The X-factor, as always, is Chico McClatcher, the Huskies’ versatile slot receiver.

Edge: Washington.

Running backs

With a backfield full of former five-star recruits, Alabama runs the ball 70 percent of the time, averaging 245.0 yards per game on the ground. The 5-11, 214-pound Damien Harris (983 yards, 2 TD) gets the bulk of his work in the first half, with 228-pound finisher Bo Scarbrough then shutting the door late (six of his seven TDs have come in the second half). UW has a stout 1-2 punch with Myles Gaskin (1,339, 10 TD) and Lavon Coleman (836 yards, 7 TD) — a tandem that hasn’t fumbled the ball a single time this season. USC held the Huskies to a net of 17 yards on 27 carries, but UW will need to establish some semblance of a run game to get the balanced attack they want.

Edge: Alabama

Offensive Line

Cam Robinson is probably the best left tackle in college football, and ’Bama’s line paves the way for an offense that averages 40.5 points per game. Even with an undersized true freshman in Nick Harris at right guard, the Huskies’ offensive line is the team’s most improved unit, with left tackle Trey Adams and left guard Jake Eldrenkamp both named to the all-Pac-12 team.

Edge: Push

Defensive Line

Alabama has the best front seven in college football, led by defensive end Jonathan Allen, the potential No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft. The Tide have the depth to roll in new linemen often, and their 3.46 sacks per game ranks fifth nationally. UW’s D-line has three SEC-sized regulars in Elijah Qualls, Greg Gaines and Vita Vea, but the Huskies lack the depth that ’Bama boasts.

Edge: Alabama.

Linebackers

Weak-side linebacker Reuben Foster (94 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss) is another potential top-five draft pick out of ’Bama’s blitz-happy defense. Ryan Anderson has a team-high 17.0 tackles for loss and Tim Williams has another 15.5 TFL — among the 105 team TFL this season. UW, by comparison, has 82.0 TFL. Keishawn Bierria has been excellent in his second season as UW’s weak-side ’backer, and Psalm Wooching leads the team with 6.0 sacks. The Huskies, however, were hit hard by injuries to stars Azeem Victor (leg) and Joe Mathis (toe), both out for the season.

Edge: Alabama

Secondary

Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (five interceptions) is yet another All-American. Beyond him, ’Bama is solid but doesn’t have the same depth it has up front. The Huskies believe they have the best secondary around, helping UW lead the nation in takeaways with 33. Budda Baker, Sidney Jones and Kevin King have been sensational, and young safeties Jojo McIntosh and Taylor Rapp have more than held their own.

Edge: Washington

Special teams

Alabama has scored 14 non-offensive touchdowns this season, including Fitzpatrick’s interception return and Josh Jacobs’ blocked-punt return in the SEC title game at the Georgia Dome on Dec. 2. If the Huskies are to have any hope of pulling off the major upset, it figures they have to win special teams — and that’s no easy feat. Fortunately for UW, special teams have typically been strong under Petersen, and Pettis and Ross are two of the most explosive returners in the country.

Edge: Push

Coaching

When his career is over, Nick Saban will be in the conversation as the greatest college coach of all time. He has five national championships, and some believe this Alabama team could be his best team yet. Chris Petersen is, in his words, the “rookie” in the College Football Playoff, but he has a long history of major upsets going back to the Fiesta Bowl 10 years ago. Petersen has done wonders to get UW back on the national stage in just three years, but he’s not on Saban’s level just yet.

Edge: Alabama.

Final prediction

Alabama 24, Huskies 16.