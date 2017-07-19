College FootballCougar FootballHusky FootballPac-12Sports Poll: Who will be the top two teams in Pac-12 North football in 2017? Originally published July 19, 2017 at 6:12 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryPac-12 football preview: Washington an overwhelming favorite in the North
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.