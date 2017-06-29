College FootballCollege SportsCougar FootballHusky FootballPac-12Sports Poll: Which Pac-12 QB will throw the most TD passes in the 2017 season? Originally published June 29, 2017 at 6:12 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StorySix Huskies make list of Sports Illustrated’s top 100 players in college football
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.