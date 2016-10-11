Idle this week, UW is 6-0 with six more games left.
Idle this week, the Huskies have hit the season’s halfway point with a 6-0 record (3-0 Pac-12) and a No. 5 ranking in the polls that put them firmly in the mix for their first College Football Playoff appearance.
A lot of football left to be played, of course.
