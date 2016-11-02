Also, Washington co-defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake breaks down California's explosive offense.

The headlines in this week’s Husky Headlines podcast:

Surprise! Huskies are No. 5 in the first College Football Playoff. We discuss why that’s a bad sign for the Huskies’ playoff possibilities. Washington validates its top-five ranking with a tough victory at Utah. It’s on to Cal for a #Pac12AfterDark showdown in Berkeley.

Also, Percy Allen gives his reaction to the CFP rankings … Washington co-defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake speaks to the progress of young safeties Jojo McIntosh and Taylor Rapp … and our weekly Twitter mailbag.

