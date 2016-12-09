What do the Huskies need to do to keep Foster Sarell home?
Here is a special edition of the Husky Headlines podcast to preview an important recruiting weekend for Washington.
With Foster Sarell scheduled to make his official visit, we caught up with Brandon Huffman, the Scout.com National Director of Recruiting, to find out where things stand with the nation’s top-ranked offensive lineman.
