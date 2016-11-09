Also, Zach Helfand of The Los Angeles Times discusses USC's turnaround, and our weekly Twitter mailbag.

The headlines in this week’s Husky Headlines podcast:

Huskies rise to No. 4 in the CFP rankings. Red-shot USC comes to Husky Stadium for a major showdown Saturday. Jake Browning sets UW’s touchdown record in the rout of Cal. Joe Mathis will miss the rest of the regular season after foot surgery.

Also, ESPN’s Desmond Howard breaks down the UW-USC matchup, and he wonders aloud why Husky fans give him such grief. Zach Helfand of The Los Angeles Times discusses USC’s turnaround, and our weekly Twitter mailbag.

