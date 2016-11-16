Adam Jude and Percy Allen review the Huskies' loss to USC and preview Saturday's home finale vs. Arizona State.

The headlines in this week’s Husky Headlines podcast:

USC conquers the Huskies. What happened to UW’s balanced offense? Injury to insult: Azeem Victor is out for the season with a broken leg. Huskies, at No. 6, are still in decent shape in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Also, Percy Allen helps review the loss to USC, and Associated Press national college football writer Ralph Russo breaks down the Huskies’ playoff chances.

