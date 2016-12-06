Bring on 'Bama! It's No. 4 Washington vs. No. 1 Alabama in the College Football Playoff.

The headlines in this week’s Husky Headlines podcast:

Bring on ‘Bama! It’s No. 4 Washington vs. No. 1 Alabama in the College Football Playoff. Pac-12 champs: Huskies rout Colorado to claim first conference title since 2000. Ross is boss: John Ross III and Budda Baker are named team MVPs.

Also, an early preview of the Huskies’ Peach Bowl matchup vs. Alabama with Percy Allen.

You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, TuneIn or via RSS.

Also, you can find and listen to past episodes of Husky Headlines.