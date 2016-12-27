ATLANTA — Seated side by side, Washington and Alabama players on Tuesday evening visited the church where Martin Luther King Jr. gave his first sermon.

In 1947, King was 19 when he gave a trial sermon at the Ebenezer Baptist Church, where he would later become co-pastor alongside his father. He served in that capacity until his assassination in 1968.

Turning USC loss into a positive

At the time, of course, the Huskies weren’t gleaning many positives from their 26-13 loss to USC on Nov. 12. In hindsight, though, their one loss might not have been altogether a terrible thing.

“After that loss, it gave us the fire that we need to win each game from here on out and dominate,” UW running back Myles Gaskin said. “I felt like it kind of gave us the fire to go out and finish the season the way we did.”

UW’s Jake Browning was 17 for 36 for 259 yards with one touchdown and a season-high two interceptions against USC. He was sacked three times and admitted Tuesday that he was “starting to press a little too much” when the Huskies fell behind in the second half, a rare position for UW this season.

We’re down and all of a sudden, you start trying to make too much happen and force the ball into maybe places that aren’t there. Being able to watch that and kind of think okay, since we’re making these split second decisions as a quarterback, you’ve kind of got to have the right mindset. That’s really going to gear your decision.

“If you’re down by a touchdown or two, you don’t need to score all those points right away when it’s only like the third quarter,” he said. “So I think that was a big teaching moment for me, just being able to watch that and correct that.”