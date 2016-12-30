Redshirt freshman Benning Potoa'e could make his second start in O'Brien's place against Alabama.

ATLANTA — The availability of Washington outside linebacker Connor O’Brien will be a “game-time decision” for Saturday’s Peach Bowl against Alabama.

A knee injury kept O’Brien out of the Dec. 2 Pac-12 championship game against Colorado. He suffered the injury in the Huskies’ Apple Cup victory a week earlier.

O’Brien, a 6-foot-3, 232-pond junior, said he “definitely” wants to play.

“It’s a big game,” he said Thursday. “But we’ve got to do what’s best for the team. … It’s up to Coach Pete (Chris Petersen) and we’ll see where he’s at.”

O’Brien took over as the starting Buck linebacker following Joe Mathis’ season-ending foot injury in October.

In O’Brien’s place, redshirt freshman Benning Potoa’e made his first career start in the Pac-12 championship game, posting one tackle for loss in the Huskies’ 41-10 victory.

“I have full faith in that guy,” O’Brien said. “He’s a great player and a good guy. He can definitely get the job done. I have full faith in him, as does everyone else on this team.”

Potoa’e, a 6-3, 270 pounds, was a heralded recruit out of Lakes High School in Lakewood, where he played exclusively at defensive end. The switch to UW’s Buck linebacker position, he said, took some time for him to adjust over the past year and a half. He says he’s come a “very long way” in that regard.

“Dropping into coverage, I’d never done that,” Potoa’e said. “But it’s been great. Halfway through the season, my whole role on the team flipped. I had to lock in mentally. Physically, I knew what I was capable of. I just had know the plays and know what to do.”

Tricky, tricky

The one topic beat to death broached more than any other during Peach Bowl press conferences this week is the Huskies’ trick plays.

The only thing most folks in the South know about Petersen, it seems, is his Boise State team ran three trick plays to beat Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl 10 years ago.

Petersen was asked again about trick plays in a joint press conference with Alabama’s Nick Saban on Friday morning.

“You guys,” Petersen joked, “have ruined half our game plan talking about trick plays so much that now that’s a thing, so those are out.”

Saban chimed in. He too has been asked a lot about UW’s trick plays this week.

“I think the thing that people sort of misinterpret about this is they’re well conceived. They fit their offense,” Saban said. “They utilize the players in their offense that are capable of making these kind of plays, and they do a really good job with executing those plays. And I think that’s why they’ve been very effective for them through the years.”