Sarkisian, the ex-Washington coach, will replace Kiffin as Alabama's offensive coordinator after the College Football Playoff.

ATLANTA — Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin blazed the trail Steve Sarkisian is attempting to follow.

Sarkisian, the former Washington coach, will replace his close friend as the Crimson Tide coordinator after the College Football Playoff, and Kiffin said he’s happy for his friend to get another chance at coaching.

“I was really excited for him,” Kiffin said Wednesday morning at a Peach Bowl press conference ahead of Saturday’s national semifinal against Washington. “He’s had a rough road here. So to go from potentially being out for the whole year to right at the beginning of the year, after the USC, Coach (Saban) hires him.

“Off the field, if (Sark) were to write a script, I’m sure that’s how he would have wrote it — I’m an offensive coordinator again, versus having to be a position coach in less than one year, and it’s at the best place in the country with the best head coach. I was really happy for him.”

Kiffin was hired earlier this month as the head coach at Florida Atlantic. Alabama coach Nick Saban named Sarkisian as Kiffin’s replacement.

Sarkisian left the Huskies for the USC head-coaching job in December 2013. He was fired by USC in October 2015. Sarkisian sued USC last December for wrongful termination, saying the school dismissed him instead of allowing him to seek treatment for alcoholism. That lawsuit went into arbitration earlier this year.

“You go through something like that — just being fired period, let alone the way that it was, is rough,” Kiffin said. “You do have to reflect on a lot of things. You spend some time out. And he was potentially staring at being out a whole year after being out almost whole season (in 2015), a whole ‘nother year and maybe doing TV. That stuff sounds good when people say, ‘OK, sit out, I’m going to do TV; I won’t have the long hours, the stress of game day.’ Be careful what you wish for, because I don’t think too many of those, when coaches do that, say ‘Boy, I don’t want to go back.’ Usually it’s because, I can’t find a job I want to go back in. …

“As he went with through that process I think (TV) sounded good. He really thought about it and realized he loves football and loves coaching players too much to let that go.”

Sarkisian, working as an offensive analyst for Alabama this season, is not available for interviews.