Three days each week, Paul Skansi commutes from his home in Poulsbo and heads back to the Washington football offices. There, using his 15 years’ experience as an NFL scout, he volunteers his time to break down film of the Huskies’ upcoming opponents.Thirty-five years after he made one of the most memorable plays in Apple Cup history, Skansi is still playing a part, however small, in helping the Huskies prepare for the Cougars.

“I hope it helps a little bit,” said Skansi, who graduated in 1982 as the Huskies’ all-time leading receiver.

With the Pac-12 North title on the line, Friday’s Apple Cup in Pullman is one of the biggest in the 109-year history of the rivalry. The stakes haven’t been this high for both sides since the 1981 game in which Washington won its second straight Pacific-10 Conference championship — by stealing the crown away from the Cougars on a chilly November afternoon at Husky Stadium.

Skansi had the starring role for the Huskies in that game.

It was his diving touchdown reception on a wayward Steve Pelluer pass that dramatically altered the teams’ fortunes that day — a play that ranks as one of the three greatest Apple Cup catches, right there with Spider Gaines’ miracle reception from Warren Moon in 1975 and Philip Bobo’s diving grab from Drew Bledsoe in the 1992 Snow Bowl.

Skansi took a most unusual route to finish the play. He had broken free in the far right corner of the end zone, only to turn back and see that Pelluer’s wobbling pass was well underthrown — and heading right into the arms of WSU cornerback Nate Bradley. Except, as the ball arrived Bradley slipped just enough on the AstroTurf to give Skansi a chance to dive back toward the goal line and go over the top of the Bradley to make the improbable catch.

“The field was a little slick. It was wet,” Skansi recalled Wednesday. “I got to the back of the end zone, saw the ball coming up, fluttering, and I think the DB slipped in front of me. I dove back over — the ball was just fluttering up in the air and I dove on top of him.”

From the Huskies’ sideline on the far side of the field, UW kicker Chuck Nelson didn’t have the best angle on Skansi’s catch. It wasn’t until later did he “have the sense of wonder I certainly had when I saw the replay. I thought, ‘How’d that happen? It went from interception to touchdown in about 5 feet. It was obviously a nice turning point in the game for us.”

The touchdown came with less than 10 seconds left in the second quarter and gave the Huskies a 10-7 halftime lead. The Cougars’ had lost Clete Casper to a hamstring injury in the first half, and they couldn’t overcome their six turnovers.

The Huskies went on to win 23-10, sending them back to the Rose Bowl for the second straight year and spoiling the Cougars’ hopes of their first Rose Bowl berth in 51 years.

The Cougars did finish the regular season 8-2-1, their best season since 1930. But after the game, WSU coach Jim Walden said it was the most disappointing defeat of his career.

To win the conference title, however, the Huskies went into the game knowing that USC had to beat UCLA. And when the Trojans did win — 22-21 after blocking a late UCLA field-goal attempt — the USC victory was announced over the public-address system midway through the Apple Cup, much to the delight of Husky fans.

“We had been in the Rose Bowl the year before (losing to Michigan), and we were determined to go back and win,” Nelson said. “That was a nice confluence of factors. It was effectively a playoff game. We had to win to advance. …

“To get a win in a situation like that is kind of the ultimate of why you compete. We had great respect for (the Cougars). They were good. We were good. The rivalry piece, with everything on the line, there was lot of reasons to feel good about winning.”

Skansi, a Gig Harbor native who went on to play eight seasons for the Seahawks and spent the past 15 years as a scout for the San Diego Chargers, still ranks fifth all-time at UW with 161 receptions. None was bigger than his catch in the 1981 Apple Cup.

He proudly noted that the Huskies were 3-1 against the Cougars during his UW career — though the end of his senior season was spoiled when WSU upset the Huskies in Pullman in 1982, keeping UW out of a third straight Rose Bowl.

Having studied recent film of Washington State, Skansi expects the No. 23 Cougars (8-3, 7-1) to again be a tough out for the No. 6 Huskies (10-1, 7-1) on Friday in Pullman.

“The Cougars, they’re a good team. They’ve got some good players,” he said. “It’ll be a good game, no doubt about it.”

Just like old times.