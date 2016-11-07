Washington and Washington State remain 1-2 in the Times' Pac-12 Power Rankings while streaking USC breaks into the top three. All three teams have winning streaks of five games or longer.

Washington, Washington State and USC have won at least five consecutive games, which is the first time since 2013 that three Pac-12 teams have simultaneously held winning streaks that’s five games or longer in a single season.

The Huskies have won nine in a row – and 12 straight dating back to last season. Meanwhile, the Cougars are riding a seven-game winning streak, which is their longest streak since 2002. And the Trojans have won five straight for the first time since 2013.

Not surprisingly, the Pac-12’s hottest teams are at the top of the Times’ Pac-12 Power Rankings.

In 2013, Oregon started 8-0 while Stanford and California began the season 5-0. All three teams finished with at least 10 wins.

At least one of the Pac-12’s current five-game winning streaks will end this week after Washington (9-0, 6-0 in Pac-12) plays USC (6-3, 5-2) 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Husky Stadium.

Here is a look at our Week 11 rankings:

1. (1) Washington (9-0, 6-0 Pac-12): First 9-0 start since 1991 when the Huskies were co-national champions, but could remain at No. 5 in the College Football Playoff ranking despite a 66-27 throttling over California. QB Jake Browning, the only FBS player in the country with two six-TD passing games, likely sealed a trip to the Heisman Trophy ceremony. This week: Against USC.

2. (2) Washington State (7-2, 6-0): The Cougars rolled Arizona in a 69-7 rout, a school record points in a conference game. It was WSU’s most points since 1997. QB Luke Falk had the most efficient game of his career. He finished with 311 yards and four touchdowns on while completing 32 of 35 passes with no interceptions or sacks. This week: Against California.

3. (4) USC (6-3, 5-2): Not sure why the Trojans aren’t ranked among the top 25 in the AP or coaches poll. Folks just aren’t paying attention to what USC has been doing lately. Not only are they averaging 37.8 points during their five-game winning streak, the defense showed some bite in Saturday’s 45-20 over Oregon. Got to wonder what USC’s record would be if it had turned to redshirt freshman QB Sam Darnold earlier? Next week: At Washington.

4. (3) Colorado (7-2, 5-1): Running up the score may not have any sway with the College Football Playoff committee, but we like blowouts around here. And Colorado gets dinged – just a little – after struggling to win its past two games. The Buffaloes squeaked past Stanford 10-5 two weeks ago and won 20-10 against beleaguered UCLA last Saturday. CU’s offense should light up the scoreboard Saturday against Arizona, which allows 37.1 points per game. This week: At Arizona.

5. (6) Stanford (6-3, 4-3): With games against Oregon, California and Rice, the Cardinal could finish 10-3 (including a bowl win) and this would be considered a down year. That’s how good Stanford has been during a streak that now includes eight trips to the postseason. The Cardinal has held an opponent to 15 points or fewer in seven games. And RB Christian McCaffrey (season-high 199 yards and a touchdown last week vs. Oregon State) has returned to form. Enjoy him now because he’s not likely to return for his senior year. This week: At Oregon.

6. (5) Utah (7-2, 4-2): Out of sight out of mind. The Utes were off last week, which gave them extra time to stew over their 31-24 loss to Washington. Utah could face the Huskies again in the Pac-12 title game if both teams continue winning. For that to happen, the Utes would have to avoid a November slide that’s plagued them the past two years. Last season, Utah was 7-1 and 4-1 in the Pac-12 before it went 2-2 in November and fell out of the South division race. In 2014, the Utes were 6-1 and 3-1 before a 2-3 run in November spoiled their Rose Bowl hopes. This week: At Arizona State.

7. (8) Arizona State (5-4, 2-4): The Sun Devils have been stuck on five wins for three weeks and they’ll likely have to wait a a few more weeks before getting that elusive victory that will make them bowl eligible because Utah and Washington are next up. ASU was idle last week and the time off should have helped a few players return to action. The Sun Devils were missing 10 starters in their last outing. QB Manny Wilkins is expected to play. It’s important to keep him healthy for a Nov. 25 game at Arizona, which will likely determine Arizona’s postseason fate. This week: Against Utah.

8. (7) California (4-5, 2-4): Coach Sonny Dykes is an offensive wizard, but the Golden Bears has never had much of a defense during his four-year tenure. Cal is allowing 44.4 points per game (127th out of 128 FBS teams). Last year, Cal gave up 30.7 points, 39.8 in 2014 and 45.9 in 2013 – Dykes’ first season. Third-year defensive coordinator Art Kaufman has come under considerable fire, especially after allowing 66 points and a school-record 704 yards on Saturday to Washington. Changes either need to be made in the coaching staff or Cal has to significantly step up its recruiting of defensive players. Or both. This week: At Washington State.

9. (10) UCLA (3-6, 1-5): After a 20-10 loss to Colorado, QB Mike Fafaul, who has played the past three games in place of injured Josh Rosen, said Rosen was going to have season-ending surgery this week to presumably repair his shoulder. The Bruins had a 10-7 lead at halftime against the Buffaloes before self-destructing in the second half. They missed two field goals and had another blocked. UCLA also gained just 25 rushing yards. Next week: Against Oregon State.

10. (11) Oregon State (2-7, 1-5): Lost by four points two weeks ago to Stanford and suffered a 26-15 setback on Saturday at Stanford. Doesn’t feel as if the Beavers have given up on the season, but they’ve still lost four straight and six of the last seven. OSU is guaranteed its third straight losing season, but they could end the year on a high note with wins over Pac-12 bottom feeders (UCLA, Arizona and Oregon). This week: At UCLA.

11. (9) Oregon (3-6, 1-5): ESPN business reporter Darren Rovell caused a stir when he tweeted: “There’s talk heating up in Oregon that Phil Knight is ready to throw insane $10M+ a year money at a football coach. He’s 78, wants a title.” As if things weren’t bad enough already for coach Mark Helfrich, who has lost six of the last seven games. Not sure if four straight wins (including a bowl) could quiet the naysayers at this point. This week: Against Stanford.

12. (12) Arizona (2-7, 0-6): Rock bottom looks like last week’s 69-7 defeat at WSU that guaranteed the first losing season since 2011. The 62-point defeat was the worst loss since 1949. The Wildcats are in the midst of their first six-game losing streak since 2004 and it would take a miracle for them to continue its four-year bowl streak. Said QB Anu Solomon: “We’re going to continue to fight. … We can’t be 2-10.” Not sure about that. Arizona finishes against Colorado, OSU and ASU. This week: Against Colorado.