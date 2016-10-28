Wrote about John Ross and Dante Pettis for today’s paper. They lead a revitalized passing attack that has pushed Washington into the middle of the College Football Payoff picture.

The offensive line deserves credit too for the Huskies’ offensive breakthrough — a lot of credit. Jake Browning has been sacked just 11 times in seven games, and in UW’s dismantling of Stanford last month he was knocked down only once the entire game.

Utah, like Stanford, has been considered one of Pac-12’s most physically imposing teams over the last handful of seasons. The Huskies have a chance to take that label Saturday in Salt Lake City (12:30 p.m. PT, Fox Sports 1) against a Utah team that has, surprising, struggled to

Utah sacked UCLA’s backup quarterback, Mike Fafaul, twice in his 70 pass attempts in the Utes’ 52-45 victory in Pasadena last week. That’s the most points Utah has allowed in two years.

What the Utes do well — do better than anyone — is force turnovers. They had four interceptions and one fumble recovery against UCLA. The Huskies’ offense, meanwhile, hasn’t committed a turnover in more than month.

How the Huskies handle the emotions and energy surrounded by 46,000 or so fans at Rice-Eccles Stadium, all of whom are sure to be juiced up with ESPN’s “College GameDay” in town, will certainly be key. They handled it well at Autzen Stadium a few week ago, less so in eeking by Arizona their first road game.

The Troy Williams Revenge Tour, after successful showings against his hometown teams, USC and UCLA, figures to be in full force Saturday too. Williams’ running ability will be an X-factor against a Husky defense that struggled against Arizona’s dual-threat QB, Brandon Dawkins.

But as efficient and balanced as UW’s offense has been, and as banged-up as Utah’s defense has been, it’s hard to envision the Utes consistently slowing down Browning. Figure the Huskies find a way to win by double digits … and then open up at No. 3 in the first College Football Playoff rankings next Tuesday.

Prediction: Huskies 35, Utah 20.