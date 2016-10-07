Expectations are high for the Huskies to finally beat the once-mighty Ducks.

It won’t matter who starts at quarterback for Oregon on Saturday. Unless the Ducks replace three-quarters of their defensive personnel, it’s difficult to envision a realistic scenario in which they beat No. 5 Washington.

A year ago, in Jake Browning’s sixth collegiate start, the Huskies’ offense wasn’t good enough to take advantage of Oregon’s porous defense.

It is now … and it should Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium (4:30 p.m., FOX).

Oregon’s 12-year headlock on the Huskies should end, too.

That doesn’t mean it will be easy.

I expect Oregon to have the emotional edge early. The Ducks are anticipating their first home sellout of the season, and when Autzen’s rockin’ and shakin’ it is historically one of the most intimidating places in the Pac-12 — in all of college football, really. That’s what Husky Stadium was last Friday night against Stanford, and that’s a real issue for the Huskies to overcome Saturday.

I expect Royce Freeman to do more against UW’s defense than Christian McCaffrey did last week.

I expect the Ducks, after off three consecutive losses and after all the speculation about their coach’s future, to play like this is their Super Bowl. Win or lose, the outcome Saturday afternoon makes or breaks Oregon’s season.

But then … I also expect the Huskies to make life difficult for Oregon true freshman QB Justin Herbert. If he does in fact make his first start, I expect that he won’t finish it.

I expect UW’s defensive line to punish an Oregon offensive line that features four redshirt freshmen starters. I expect Azeem Victor, suspended for the first half against Oregon last year, to do Azeem Victor things.

I expect Budda Baker to score his first touchdown against the team he was once committed to.

I expect the UW offensive line to dominate. I expect Myles Gaskin to run for 150 yards. I expect Browning to be efficient and nearly flawless.

I expect the streak to end, mercifully and emphatically.

Prediction: Huskies 42, Ducks 21.

Around the Pac-12:

No. 21 Colorado (4-1, 2-0) at USC (2-3, 1-2), 1 p.m., Pac-12 Network: Washington, Miami and Colorado all in the Top 25? It’s 1990 all over again. I should probably bust out my old Hammer pants. The pick: Colorado 31, USC 30.

Cal (3-2, 1-1) at Oregon State (1-3, 0-1), 6 p.m., Pac-12 Network: Davis Webb’s arm is as good as any Pac-12 QB in recent memory. He makes those 40-yard strikes look easy. And it will be easy for the Bears in Corvallis. The pick: Cal 42, Oregon State 17.

Arizona (2-3, 0-2) at No. 24 Utah (4-1, 1-1), 7 p.m., FS1: After their bizarre goal-line loss at Cal, you’d think the Utes would come home and be able to whip an injury-riddled Arizona. But then, RichRod hasn’t lost to Utah. Hmm. This could get weird. The pick: Utah 28, Arizona 27.

UCLA (3-2, 1-1) at Arizona State (4-1, 1-1), ESPN2: Still not quite sure what to make of either of these teams, but one will emerge as a legit Pac-12 South contender. The pick: UCLA 49, Arizona State 38.

Washington State (2-2, 1-0) at No. 15 Stanford (3-1, 2-1), 7:30 p.m., ESPN: Did the Huskies expose Stanford’s fatal flaws? Are the Cougs as good as Oregon made them look? Giving Wazzu the edge here against Stanford’s depleted secondary. The pick: WSU 28, Stanford 24.