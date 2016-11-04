The Huskies, it appears, must win out to get a CFP bid.

Let’s talk playoff possibilities.

Actually, scratch that: It’s only one possibility. On Tuesday, the College Football Playoff committee virtually erased all other scenarios for Washington to reach its first playoff but this:

Win out.

That’s it.

The folks downplaying the Huskies’ No. 5 spot in the committee’s first ranking are correct when they say: Oh, don’t panic, things will work out if the Huskies keep winning. Yes, yes, that’s true. No way the Huskies are left out with a 13-0 record and a Pac-12 championship belt.

But that’s a big if, isn’t it?

The more telling conclusion from the committee is this: The Huskies won’t get in the playoff with a loss — even as a one-loss conference champion.

And to leave out an undisputed one-loss Power Five conference champion would be unprecedented in the short history of the CFP.

But that’s the path the Huskies are on. They don’t have the margin for error that Alabama, Michigan and Clemson have been afforded, fair or not.

They don’t have any margin for error.

History’s not on the Huskies’ side here either: Over the past decade, the Pac-10/12 has had only one team go undefeated to win the conference championship (that was Oregon in 2010).

All of that is the backdrop for UW’s game Saturday at California (7:30 p.m., ESPN), which is 3-0 at home with wins over then-No. 11 Texas and then-No. 18 Utah.

The Huskies (8-0, 5-0 Pac-12) are 17-point favorites, and the hunch here is Chris Petersen will use his Jedi mind tricks to get his players more motivated because of the No. 5 CFP ranking — even as he’s telling them to ignore such rankings entirely.

The hunch here too is that Myles Gaskin goes off Saturday night, all while the East Coast is sleeping, which then sets up a showdown everyone ought to be watching next week when USC visits Husky Stadium.

The pick: Huskies 49, California 20.

Around the Pac-12:

Washington State 40, Arizona 21

USC 44, Oregon 31

Stanford 20, Oregon State 13

Colorado 30, UCLA 28 (from Thursday)