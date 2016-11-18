ASU allows 387 yards per game through the air — making it one of the worst pass defenses in NCAA history.

We’ll keep this simple, as should the Huskies against Arizona State.

The No. 7 Huskies (9-1, 6-1 Pac-12) limp into Saturday’s final home game of the season coming off their first loss. They couldn’t run the ball against USC. They couldn’t protect Jake Browning. And they lost star linebacker Azeem Victor.

Shouldn’t matter against Arizona State (5-5, 2-5).

The simple plan? Throw the ball deep to John Ross III. Throw it everywhere to Dante Pettis. Get Chico McClatcher involved.

Arizona State’s defense doesn’t match up well on the outside — doesn’t match up at all — and doesn’t come close to matching the speed or athleticism the Huskies saw last week from USC.

The Sun Devils’ defense allows 387 yards per game through the air, which makes it one of the worst pass defenses in NCAA history — and surely the worst in Pac-10/12 history. (That’s the most passing yards allowed in the conference at least 2000, as far back as sports-references statistics go.)

The Huskies should be able to get to the edge, get in space and move the ball with the balance they desire. Browning ought to vault himself back into the Heisman discussion, the Huskies ought to stay in the national playoff picture going into the Apple Cup, and they ought to zoom past Arizona State with ease.

Prediction: Huskies 52, Arizona State 21.

Around the Pac-12:

Oregon (3-7, 1-6) at Utah (8-2, 5-2), 11 a.m. PT, Pac-12 Network: Could things get any worse for the Ducks? Another Oregon player made headlines Thursday for getting in trouble, and more it more it looks like Mark Helfrich‘s days are numbered in Eugene. The pick: Utah 44, Oregon 24.

Washington State (8-2, 7-0) at Colorado (8-2, 6-1), 12:20 p.m. PT, FOX: Been back and forth on this one. Just not sure Wazzu has seen a defense as good as the Buffs’, and giving CU edge at home (in the snow?). The pick: Colorado 30, WSU 28.

Stanford (7-3, 5-3) at California, 2:30 p.m. PT, Pac-12 Network: Christian McCaffrey (remember him?) and the Cardinal are rolling, and Cal’s defense … is Cal’s defense. The pick: Stanford 41, Cal 21.

USC (7-3, 6-2) at UCLA (4-6, 2-5), 7:30 p.m., ESPN: No one wants to play the Trojans right now. The pick: USC 34, UCLA 17.

Arizona (2-8, 0-7) at Oregon State (2-8, 1-6), 7:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network: The one #Pac12AfterDark game that is guaranteed to work better than four Abiens. The pick: OSU 24, Arizona 20.