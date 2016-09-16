Kickoff set for 5 p.m. Saturday at Husky Stadium.

It won’t always be this easy for the Huskies.

No disrespect to the Portland State Vikings, who knocked off Washington State last year, but this isn’t about them. Pardon the coach-speak, but Chris Petersen is right when he says it doesn’t matter who Washington plays. The Huskies have their standards and they expect to meet them each week.

Really, that’s the best approach in a game like this.

Sure, there’s concern about looking past an obviously overmatched opponent. That’s natural for any team, especially a top-10 team like the Huskies who did just about everything they wanted in their first two games, both blowouts.

A larger concern should be whether this soft nonconference schedule is adequately preparing the Huskies for Pac-12 play. They head to Arizona next week — and I think we’re all aware of UW’s bizarre recent history in that state — and Stanford comes to town two weeks from today for what is probably the Pac-12 game of the year.

Until then, we still might not know just how good these Huskies are.

Prediction: Huskies 58, Portland State 13.

Around the Pac-12:

Arizona State 45, Texas San Antonio 17: In terms of entertainment value, ASU’s win over Texas Tech last week was as good as it gets. Sun Devils look like they could be a sleeper in the South.

Washington State 49, Idaho 9: Could things get any worse in Pullman right now? There’s no chance this game is competitive, right? (Right?)

Michigan 35, Colorado 17: Can you name the nation’s top-ranked defense after two games? It’s the Buffs, who have allowed just 160 yards (and 2.7 yards per play) so far. It’s fun to see CU on its feet again, but the Buffs aren’t on Michigan’s level yet.

Nebraska 32, Oregon 31: Here’s to Mr. Good Guy, Mike Riley, finally exorcising his Oregon demons.

Oregon State 38, Idaho State 13. Should be a feel-good day for the Beavs, who might not have many more of them this season.

Stanford 31, USC 21. Indeed, this is the Pac-12’s new normal, where a USC victory would be quite the shock.

UCLA 27, BYU 16. The Cougars narrowly beat Arizona in Week 1, narrowly lost to Utah in Week 2, but even on the road the Bruins should pull away late.

Utah 38, San Jose State 17. En route to a 3-0 start, Utes continue to carry the torch as the nation’s most underrated team. (Getting ahead of ourselves, but Utah should be 7-0 going into Oct. 22 game at UCLA; UW then heads to Salt Lake on Oct. 29.)

Texas 37, Cal 27. Not sure how the Bears’ defense is going to be able to slow Texas’ rushing attack.

Arizona 38, Hawaii 24. Surprised to see the Wildcats as a 24.5-point favorite here. Did Vegas not see Arizona struggle to beat Grambling State last week?