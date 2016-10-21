The Huskies are favored by 36.5 points against Oregon State.

You won’t find any disparaging words about Oregon State from this sportswriter. No need for that.

The Beavers are in the second year in a slow rebuilding project under Gary Andersen. They had breakthrough two weeks ago when they upset Cal in overtime to end their 12-game Pac-12 losing streak.

They followed that up last week by pushing a ranked Utah team to the brink in Corvallis. The Utes held on for an ugly 19-14 victory.

Progress? Sure.

Hope? Not so much.

You won’t find much of a contest Saturday at Husky Stadium. Fifth-ranked Washington is undefeated and enters this game as a 36.5-point favorite. Wouldn’t surprise me if the Huskies covered that.

Again, that’s not intended as a slight to the Beavers, but even at full strength the Huskies would be a significant favorite. As it is, Oregon State is without its top two quarterbacks and its starting running back is doubtful to pay Saturday.

The Huskies, meanwhile, are rested after their bye last week. Only real question is how UW’s reserves fare in the second half … and if the margin turns as ugly as UW’s 70-21 victory at Oregon two weeks ago.

No, it’s not too early to peek ahead what might be UW’s biggest challenge in the second half of the season: next week’s trip to No. 19 Utah.

Prediction: Huskies 42, Oregon State 6.

Around the Pac-12:

Oregon (2-4, 0-3) at Cal (3-3, 1-2), 7:30 p.m. today, ESPN: Davis Webb should have his way with the Ducks’ defense. The pick: Cal 38, Oregon 30.

Colorado (5-2, 3-1) at Stanford (4-2, 2-2), noon Saturday, Pac-12 Network: Stanford’s coming off a nice win at Notre Dame, but this feels like Colorado’s year. The pick: Colorado 21, Stanford 20.

No. 19 Utah (6-1, 3-1) at UCLA (3-4, 1-3), 1 p.m. Saturday, FOX: Even if Josh Rosen does play, the Utes defense is good enough to slow the Bruins down. The pick: Utah 28, UCLA 21.

Washington State (4-2, 3-0) at Arizona State (5-2, 2-2), 7 p.m. Saturday, Pac-12 Network: Cougs continue to roll in what could be a shootout in the desert. The pick: Wazzu 31, ASU 21.