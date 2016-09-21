After watching Cal nearly blow a game because of showboating antics, coach Sonny Dykes says: 'Every time we score a touchdown, hand the ball to an official.'

Sonny Dykes can laugh about it now, but the California football coach doesn’t really know what Vic Enwere was thinking when he dropped the football just before reaching the goal line on a 55-yard run.

Fortunately, for the Golden Bears the gaffe had no bearing on their 50-43 upset win over then-No. 11 Texas.

However, the showboating maneuver prompted Dykes to implement a new rule.

“Every time we score a touchdown from now on, we will hand the ball directly to an official,” he told USA Today.

The mistake could have been costly. The Bears had a 7-point lead in the final two minutes when Enwere appeared to seal the victory with a long run.

After dropping the ball, it bounced in the end zone. Even though a Texas player picked it up about three seconds after it hit the ground, officials blew the play dead before recovery and give Cal the ball at the 1-yard line.

“We certainly made it a little more interesting than it needed to be down the stretch,” Dykes said this week. “We were fortunate it worked out the way it did for us. It’s a great learning opportunity for us and we won’t make that mistake again.”

It was the third time this season a college football player flipped the ball on the ground before reaching the end zone.

“It’s really a strange phenomenon,” Dykes said. “I don’t understand it. But I can assure you it won’t ever happen to us again. We’ll get it fixed.”

Oregon coach Mark Helfrich is still haunted by the Ducks’ 42-20 loss to Ohio State in the 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, particularly Byron Marshall’s 70-yard touchdown reception when he dropped the ball short of the end zone.

“Frustration and bewilderment (and) a lot of bad words,” said Helfrich when asked what he was thinking during Marshall’s goal line gaffe. “It’s kind of like losing your composure. I’m not saying he was a selfish person at all, but it’s not team first at that point. It’s all about me and not the rest of the 10 guys that helped put me in the end zone.”

Marshall’s premature celebration has had a lasting impact on the Ducks.

“It’s something we stress all the time – run through the goal line,” Helfrich said. “Hand the ball to the official and celebrate with your teammates.”

WHERE’S JUJU?

His first quarterback is starting Sunday for the Cleveland Browns and his second one was demoted to the bench on Monday.

USC star receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has had three quarterbacks in the past four games and the transition from Cody Kessler to Max Browne to Sam Darnold partly explains why he’s off to a slow start.

So far this season, he has just 11 catches for 99 yards. Last year he led the Pac-12 with 1,454 receiving yards. He also had 89 catches and 10 receiving touchdowns.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound junior is eligible for next year’s NFL draft so it might behoove the Trojans to get him the ball while they have him.

TWITTER DUSTUP

UCLA senior defensive end Takkarist McKinley took to Twitter and questioned the absence of Bruins inebacker Mique Juarez, who has taken a six-week leave of absence. They engaged in a series of tweets that have been deleted.

Juarez told the Los Angeles Times the strain of being a high-profile football player prompted the layoff. He hopes to join the Bruins this season.

DUCKS STICKING TO TWO-POINT CONVERSION PLAN

Oregon went for two points after every touchdown and made just one conversion during last Saturday’s 35-32 loss at Nebraska.

If the Ducks had gone the traditional route and successfully kicked a PAT after each touchdown, they would have theoretically been tied after regulation.

Oregon is 4 of 11 on two-point conversions this season. Still, Helfrich said the problem isn’t the strategy. He blames coaching and execution for the Ducks inability to convert the 2-point play.

Between 2011 and 2015, Oregon converted 22 of 38 two-point conversions.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“It’s not even arguable that he’s the top player in college football. I think he was last year and I think thus far this year, he has been as well. Although the young man from Louisville (Lamar Jackson) would probably have something to say about that. But we’re not playing them. We’re playing Christian McCaffrey, and he can do so many things so well.” — UCLA coach Jim Mora on Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey.

AROUND THE PAC-12:

— In its latest set of odds released Tuesday, Bovada.lv added Washington quarterback Jake Browning to the seven players given wagering odds to win the 2016 Heisman Trophy. Browning is a 40-1 long shot.

— Stanford has scored six touchdowns this season and five have been 35 yards or longer.

— This week Cal junior wide receiver Chad Hansen was added to the Biletnikoff Award watch list, which annually recognizes the top receiver in the nation. He Division I FBS players in receptions (40), receptions per game (13.3), receiving yards (546) and receiving yards per game (182.0 ypg). He’s also tied for the lead in receiving touchdowns (5).

— Utah coined the nickname “Sack Lake City” two years ago and the Utes are living up to the moniker this season. They 15 sacks, which second in the nation.

— Arizona receiver Nate Phillips, who caught three passes for 35 yards last week, has at least one reception in 36 straight games. He’s tied for the fifth-longest active streak in the nation.

HEISMAN TROPHY FRONT RUNNERS

1. Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson: Before the season he was an unknown, but now he’s become a household name after amassing 913 passing yards, 464 rushing yards and scoring18 TDs. He’s on pace for 5,508 total yards (sixth-highest season in FBS history) and 72 touchdowns (which would set a FBS record). Even all-time greats like Michael Vick are starting to take notice. And he’s on the cover of this week’s Sports Illustrated.

2. Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey: Through two games, he ranks third in the nation with 149 rushing yards and first with 235 all-purpose yards per game. He looks just as dynamic and dangerous as he did a year ago when he finished second in the Heisman balloting.

3. San Diego State running back Donnell Pumphrey: Don’t expect his numbers to slow down any time soon. The 5-9, 180-pound senior leads the country with 599 rushing yards and the 22nd-ranked Aztecs play a relatively soft schedule the rest of the year.

In the hunt: Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett, Clemon quarterback Deshaun Watson, California quarterback Davis Webb, Washington quarterback Jake Browning.

PAC-12 BOWL PROJECTIONS

Rose: Stanford

Alamo: Utah

Holiday: Washington

Foster Farms: UCLA

Sun: Oregon

Las Vegas: California

Cactus: USC

Armed Forces: Arizona State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF CHASE

Alabama Louisville Ohio State Clemson

Next two: Stanford and Michigan

PAC-12 GAMES OF THE WEEK:

FRIDAY

USC (1-2) at No. 24 Utah (3-0), 6 p.m. Fox (Utah by 3): Things may not be as bad as they seem at USC, but switching quarterbacks (Max Browne out, Sam Darnold in) after three weeks feels like a panic move. Darnold had a short week to prepare for Utah’s defense that is second in the nation with 15 sacks. The Utes are 3-7 past the five years against the LA schools – including 1-4 vs. USC – and if they’re going to win the South division then they need to take care of business at home Friday. The pick: Utah 24-14.

SATURDAY

Boise State (2-0) at Oregon State (1-1), 12:30 p.m., FS1 (BSU by 13): In essence both teams had an extra week to prepare for this game. Boise State had a bye while the Beavers pummeled FCS team Idaho State 37-7 last Saturday. The Broncos squeaked past Washington State 31-28 two weeks ago. Big opportunity here Oregon State build momentum before Pac-12 play. The pick: Boise State 35-21.

Colorado (2-1) at Oregon (2-1), 12:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks (Oregon by 10.5): Call it a battle between banged up teams. The Buffaloes lost placekicker Diego Gonzalez (torn Achilles’ tendon) and outside linebacker Derek McCartney (torn ACL) for the rest of the season. CU quarterback Sefo Liufau (ankle) is also questionable. Meanwhile, the Ducks lost receiver Devon Allen (torn ACL) and left tackle Tyrell Crosby (broken foot) to season-ending injuries. And running back Royce Freeman has an undisclosed leg injury is questionable. The pick: Oregon 34-10.

No. 7 Stanford (2-0) at UCLA (2-1), 5 p.m, ABC (Stanford by 3): The Cardinal has an eight-game winning streak against the Bruins, including five wins against Bruins coach Jim Mora. UCLA changed its defensive front from a 3-4 to a 4-3 in part to stop power-running teams like Stanford. It worked last week when the Bruins held BYU to 23 rushing yards. However, containing Christian McCaffrey won’t be easy. Last year he torched UCLA for four touchdowns and a school-record 243 rushing yards as part of a 56-35 Stanford victory. The pick: Stanford 24-17.

California (2-1) at Arizona State (3-0), 7 p.m., ESPN2 (ASU by 4): Expect a shoot-out in the Tempe desert on Saturday. Neither team is particularly good defensively. ASU ranks last among 128 Division I FBS teams allowing 379.3 passing yards per game and Cal is 117th in scoring defense (39.7). Not sure if the blitz-happy Sun Devils can attack Davis Webb, who is second in the country with 1,359 passing yards. The pick: Cal 45-40.

No. 9 Washington (3-0) at Arizona (2-1), 7:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks (UW by 9.5): The home team has won the past eight meetings. The Huskies clobbered the Wildcats 49-3 last year in Seattle, but they haven’t won at Arizona since 2006. The Wildcats are still unsettled at quarterback where Brandon Dawkins is 2-0 since filling in for injured Anu Solomon. The pick: UW 31-13.