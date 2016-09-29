Stanford hasn't asked a lot from first-year QB Ryan Burns while relying heavily on Christian McCaffrey. But sooner or later, Burns will have to assume a larger role in the offense.

Is Stanford winning in spite of Ryan Burns?

A cursory glance at the seventh-ranked Cardinal suggests the first-year quarterback isn’t contributing much to a championship-caliber team with a suffocating defense and a seemingly one-dimensional offense that might otherwise be called The Christian McCaffrey Show.

McCaffrey, who leads Stanford in rushing (436 yards), receptions (12) and receiving yards (119), accounts for 54 percent of the yards from scrimmage. The junior running back is also a game-breaking returner on kickoffs and punts.

Meanwhile, Burns ranks 13th in the Pac-12 with 395 passing yards and 10th with 6.9 yards per attempt. He’s thrown three touchdown passes, two interceptions and has been sacked four times.

Not surprisingly, Stanford, which averages just 25 points per game, ranks 122nd among 128 Division I FBS teams in passing (137.3 yards per game).

But those numbers tell half the story about the 6-foot-5, 233-pound junior who is replacing four-starter Kevin Hogan.

There’s no quantifiable measurement for clutch. And Burns demonstrated remarkable poise in the final minutes of last week’s comeback 22-13 win at UCLA.

“That’s the stuff you dream about as a kid growing up,” he told reporters after the game.

Down 13-9 with less than two minutes left, Burns led Stanford on a 10-play, 70-yard game-winning drive without a timeout.

He completed 5 of 8 passes for 66 yards, including an 8-yard TD throw with 24 seconds left.

Perhaps of greater significance was the absence of McCaffrey on the final drive. He had just one carry for four yards. The Cardinal were also without senior Francis Owusu – its most experienced receiver – who was knocked out of the game in the first half after a hard hit.

“That was big for our quarterback to know that the game is in his hands,” Stanford coach David Shaw said. “He has to make great throws and got to make great decisions. It was great for our young offensive line. (They) didn’t have their best day, but had to pass protect with the game on the line.

“We allowed one pressure, but the rest of the time we kept the quarterback clean so he could make the throws. I think it was big just to know that everybody else can step up and make plays.”

FUN FACT:

McCaffrey has played in 12 true road games and hasn’t scored a touchdown despite gaining 1,111 yards from scrimmage. In 17 games at hoe or neutral sites, the Heisman Trophy hopeful has scored 21 touchdowns.

MAYBE ALL IS NOT LOST AT USC:

Plenty of folks are digging an early grave for the Trojans who have stumbled to a 1-3 start and is the only Pac-12 team with two conference defeats. Even though USC’s losses have been against undefeated ranked teams (Alabama, Stanford and Utah), new coach Clay Helton is seemingly sitting on the proverbial hot seat.

But if history repeats itself, Helton just might be on the cusp to one of the greatest eras in USC history if he survive this season.

The last time the Trojans started 1-3, they finished 6-6 in 2006 under first-year coach Pete Carroll. And we all know how things turned out after that rocky start.

With Carroll at the helm, USC put together one of the greatest runs in college football history. The Trojans compiled an 82-9 record between over a seven-year span (2002-2008), which included five trips to the Rose Bowl and two national titles.

FEELING PATRIOTIC:

Monday’s presidential debate drew 84 million viewers, including Washington State coach Mike Leach.

“There is a limited responsibility to watch if you’re an American or anything like that or at least read up to know who you’re going to vote for,” told Oregonian columnist John Canzano during a podcast this week. “The system is extremely flawed and this election is a manifestation of that.

“People are dissatisfied. They don’t trust politicians. It starts with the fact that we don’t trust the President that we’ve had the past eight years. We don’t trust the Republican Congress and the Republican Senate. There’s definitely basically a civil rebellion going on.”

BUFFS REVIVAL:

Not sure there’s a better feel-good story in college football than the rags-to-riches tale of the Colorado Buffaloes. And there’s certainly not a happier man in the sport than Buffs coach Mike MacIntyre who had a 2-25 Pac-12 record the previous three seasons.

After an 0-for-7 outing as a reserve the previous week, redshirt freshman Steven Montez led Colorado to a 41-38 win at Oregon – CU’s first win over the Ducks since 1998. He ran for 135 yards and passed for 333 to become the first player in school history to run for at least 100 and throw for 300 in a game.

Colorado (3-1, 1-0) is a 18.5-point favorite in Saturday’s game against Oregon State (1-2, 0-0), which is just the third time the Buffaloes have been favored in a Pac-12 game since joining the conference in 2011. The Buffs were a 3-point favorite in 2011 before losing to Washington State and they were a 2-point favorite over California in 2013 – a 41-24 CU win. This season, Colorado is a perfect 4-0 against the spread.

AROUND THE PAC-12:

— Former USC linebacker Lamar Dawson is suing the NCAA and the Pac-12 over unpaid wages. He filed a class-action suit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on Monday claiming the NCAA and Pac-12 violated antitrust law by placing artificial caps on the amount of money athletes can receive.

— Utah’s vaunted defensive line has gotten awfully thin after defensive end Kylie Fitts was lost for the year against BYU and defensive tackle Lowell Lotulelei missed last week’s game at USC with an apparent shoulder injury and remains questionable. Both were considered preseason all-conference candidates. After collecting 16 sacks in the first three games, the Utes had just one last week against USC which allowed 10 sacks in its previous game at San Jose State.

— Pro Football Focus graded California quarterback Davis Webb, who leads the country with 1,837 yards and 18 touchdowns, as the third-best quarterback in college football. Washington’s Jake Browning is eighth on the list.

— According to ESPN’s Chantel Jennings, Washington is blitzed on just three percent of its defensive possessions – the fewest in the Pac-12. Stanford and Washington State has blitzed on 15 percent of its plays, while Oregon (45 percent), Utah (41 percent) and Arizona (40 percent) blitz more than anyone in the conference.

— After last Saturday’s 41-38 upset loss to Colorado, Oregon held a players-only meeting on Monday. Coach Mark Helfrich has questioned the maturity of a team that has 11 freshmen listed on the two-deep depth chart. Sometimes we have to lose for it to get people to like, wake up and see it’s a real problem that others have seen for a while,” cornerback Arrion Springs told The Oregonian.

— Since 2009, Stanford has gone 15-2 against Southern California and UCLA.

HEISMAN TROPHY FRONT RUNNERS:

1. Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson: The most productive player in college football has led the Cardinals to a surprising 4-0 start in commanding fashion. He’s ninth in passing yards, fifth in passing touchdowns, first in rushing touchdowns and fifth in rushing yards. , and top 10 in both passing and rushing yards this season.

2. San Diego State running back Donnell Pumphrey: He’s on pace for 2,595 (including a bow game), which would put him within striking distance of Barry Sanders’ NCAA record of 2,628 set in 1988. The past two seasons Pumphrey produced 1,653 and 1,867 rushing yards, respectively.

3. Florida State running back Dalvin Cook: Began the season as a Heisman favorite, but fell out of contention early in the season. He bounced back in the race in a big way last week with a 267-yard performance that included two touchdowns. Cook ranks eighth nationally in rushing with 495 yards.

In the hunt: Stanford RB Christian McCaffrey, Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett, Clemon QB Deshaun Watson, California QB Davis Webb, Washington QB Jake Browning and Michigan LB/S Jabrill Peppers.

PAC-12 BOWL PROJECTIONS

Rose: Washington

Alamo: Stanford

Holiday: Utah

Foster Farms: Arizona State

Sun: Colorado

Las Vegas: UCLA

Cactus: California

Armed Forces: Oregon

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF CHASE

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Louisville

4. Clemson

Next two: Houston and Michigan

PAC-12 GAMES OF THE WEEK:

FRIDAY

No. 7 Stanford (3-0, 2-0) at No. 10 Washington (4-0, 1-0), 6 p.m. ESPN (UW by 3.5): Feels as if Stanford’s grueling scheduling, which included wins over Kansas State, USC and UCLA, is starting to take its toll. The Cardinal are without its starting cornerbacks (Quenton Meeks and Alijah Holder), receiver Francis Owusu and fullback Daniel Marx. In addition, tight end Greg Taboada and left guard Brandon Fanaika -both reserves – are questionable. Meanwhile, quarterback Jake Browning and Washington are seemingly poised to wrestle control of the Pac-12 North division away from Stanford and Oregon – next week’s opponent. The pick: UW 24-17.

SATURDAY

Oregon State (1-2) at Colorado (3-1, 1-0), 11:30 a.m. Pac-12 Networks (Colorado by 18.5): Both teams are dealing with a fair amount of uncertainty at quarterback. At least, the Buffaloes have a good option if starter Sefo Liufau (sprained ankle) is unavailable again this week. Redshirt freshman Steven Montez stepped in and threw for 333 yards on 23-of-32 passing. He tossed three touchdowns, which offset two interceptions. He also ran for 135 yards. Meanwhile, Darell Garretson (leg injury) is questionable after sitting out the second half last week. His replacement Conor Blount (11-for-18 passing and 138 yards) wasn’t nearly as good as Montez. The Buffs have chance to equal last year’s win total with a victory this week. The pick: Colorado 30-13.

No. 18 Utah (4-0, 1-0) at California (2-2, 0-1), 3 p.m. Pac-12 Networks (Cal by 2): The Golden Bears boast a high-scoring offense (45.5 points per game) and one of college football’s best quarterbacks in Davis Webb. However, the Utes have been down this road before. Last year, they collected five interceptions against former Cal QB Jared Goff – the 2016 No. 1 overall NFL draft pick – during a 30-24 victory. Despite last week’s disappointing 51-41 loss at Arizona State, Cal has proven it can take down good teams. The Bears won a 50-43 shootout against then-No. 11 Texas two weeks ago. The pick: Utah 35-34.

Arizona State (4-0, 1-0) at USC (1-3, 0-2), 5:30 p.m. Fox (USC by 10): The oddsmaker aren’t giving the Sun Devils much respect. Same goes for the pollsters who still aren’t convinced ASU is among the top 25 teams in the country. The Sun Devils got smoked 42-14 last year against USC, but they’re much better this time. ASU leads the Pac-12 with 48.8 points per contest. The Trojans were improved with new quarterback Sam Darnold under center, but I’m done underestimating the Sun Devils. The pick: ASU 45-37.

Oregon (2-2, 0-1) at Washington State (1-2), 6:30 pm. Pac-12 Networks (Oregon by 1.5): Running back Royce Freeman, who sat out last week’s loss to Colorado due to an injured right knee, is back for the Ducks. That’s good news for quarterback Dakota Prukop who will need all the help he can get against a WSU defense that had an extra week to prepare for this game. Ultimately Oregon needs its maligned defense, which ranks 95th nationally in passing defense (257.8 yards per game) and 97th scoring defense (32.5 points per game) to provide a little resistance against Cougars quarterback Luke Falk. The pick: WSU 49-45.

Arizona (2-2, 0-1) at UCLA (2-2, 0-1), 7:30 p.m. ESPN (UCLA by 13): The battle of two teams at an early crossroads in the season. Starting 0-2 in the Pac-12 isn’t ideal and brings about all types of distractions (just ask USC). Both teams suffered heartbreaking defeats last week in overtime or the final minutes. Both team are getting adjusted to new defenses. And both teams have quarterbacks (Arizona’s Brandon Dawkins and UCLA’s Josh Rosen) who have been exceptional at times. Feels like a pick’em-game, but the oddsmakers say the Bruins win easily at home. The pick: UCLA 27-24.