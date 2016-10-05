Gonzalez needs three field goals to become the all-time NCAA Division I FBS leader in field goals. He has 86, two shy of the record set by by Florida State's Dustin Hopkins (2009-12).

Looking back, Arizona State coach Todd Graham laughed at the absurdity of securing a relatively unheralded recruit late in the 2013 spring signing period who is now on the verge of setting every major NCAA Division I FBS kicking record.

But that’s exactly what happened.

Graham convinced Zane Gonzalez, a Deer Park, Texas native, to turn down a scholarship to Wisconsin and walk away from a promising soccer career for a chance to kick at ASU.

Four years later, the Sun Devils senior is on the precipice of history.

“It’s hard to realize what he’s accomplished here,” Graham said. “He’s got three more to go, but it’s absolutely amazing.”

Gonzalez needs three field goals to break the FBS record of 88 career field goals, which was set by Florida State’s Dustin Hopkins (2009-12).

Additionally, Gonzalez has 447 points in his career that’s19 shy of Hopkins’ FBC record of 466.

Gonzalez has converted 13 of 14 field goals, including 3 of 4 from 50 yards or more. He’s also made 22 of 23 extra points while averaging 12.2 points per game, which is ranked fourth nationally.

“The amazing thing is how he developed himself as a freshman and sophomore,” Graham said. “He couldn’t kick the ball past the 5-yard line or 10-yard line on kickoffs and now he kicks it out of the back of the end zone.”

Graham has kicked 31 of 42 kickoffs for touchbacks this season (73.8 percent).

“It’s like he’s trying to make a field goal on his kickoffs,” UCLA coach Jim Mora said. “He’s kind of got it all. He’s got great operation time. He’s got a great leg. He’s got accuracy. And it seems to me – I don’t know him personally – but from watching him it seems like he got the perfect demeanor for a kicker.

“That’s a guy that we’re going to watch play on Sundays for a long, long time.”

HELFRICH ON THE HOT SEAT?

It’s almost preposterous to think Oregon fans want to get rid of Mark Helfrich, who had the Ducks in the national title game two seasons ago and had a 35-11 record the previous three seasons.

But that’s what happens when Oregon starts 2-3 and its fan base that’s used to winning and is staring at what could be the second losing season in the past 20 years.

A Ducks fan created a GoFundMe accounte to raise money to buyout Helfrich’s contract. He signed a five-year, $17.5 million extension in 2015.

This week, Oregonian columnist John Canzano floated the idea of Lane Kiffin, the Alabama offensive coordinator who coached at USC and Tennessee, as a possible Helfrich replacement.

NO QB CHANGE AT OSU:

Oregon State coach Gary Andersen remains committed to quarterback Darell Garretson even though he’s pulled him in each of the past two games for ineffectiveness and the Beavers are 1-3 overall and 0-1 in the Pac-12.

Garrettson ranks last in the Pac-12 averaging 127 passing yards. The Utah State transfer has three touchdowns and one interception while completing 54.9 percent of his throws.

Meanwhile, Conor Blount, a freshman walk-on, is averaging 91.5 passing yards and making 55.9 percent of his passes.

“Darrell is a fantastic young man,” Andersen said. “He’s dealt with the change. I don’t want him looking over his shoulder. He’s our quarterback, deserves to be our quarterback and he’s the captain of the team.”

Still, Andersen isn’t opposed to making the change at QB again.

“I’m going to watch out of for my guys,” he said. “If I don’t think it’s the right moment or right situation, then I’ll react.”

FUN FACT:

Here’s further proof that time possession is grossly overrated.

Utah perfectly executed a ball-control strategy to slow down California’s high-scoring offense and quarterback Davis Webb.

The Utes held the ball for 42 minutes and 1 second while the Golden Bears had possession for just 17:59, including four second-half possessions.

However, Cal won 28-23.

“I can’t remember any time coaching that we only had four possessions in a half of football,” Cal coach Sonny Dykes said. “It puts a lot of pressure on you to execute during those possessions. You got to score points when you have opportunities.”

AROUND THE PAC-12:

— The NCAA and Pac-12 are facing another lawsuit. On Tuesday, former UCLA defensive back Tom Sullivan filed a class-action lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Indiana that he sustained more than 20 concussions during his college career that spanned from 1979-82.

Last week, Former USC linebacker Lamar Dawson is suing the NCAA and the Pac-12 over unpaid wages. He filed a class-action suit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on Monday claiming the NCAA and Pac-12 violated antitrust law by placing artificial caps on the amount of money athletes can receive.

— Colorado returned to the national Top 25 rankings for the first time in 11 years — No. 21 in the Associated Press poll and No. 23 in the Amway Coaches’ poll. “We still have so much to go,” quarterback Steven Montez said. “When you step on the field, nobody cares if you’re ranked or not.”

— Streaks are on the line this week. Oregon has a 12-game winning streak over Washington while Stanford has won eight in a row against Washington State.

— In case you’re wondering, the first College Football Playoff Rankings will be released Nov. 1.

HEISMAN TROPHY FRONT RUNNERS:

1. Syracuse QB Deshaun Watson: His five touchdown passes made amends for three interceptions while leading Syracuse to a 42-36 victory at Clemson against Lamar Jackson. Watson finished with 306 passing yards and 91 on the ground. More importantly, he delivered when it mattered most.

2. Louisville QB Lamar Jackson: He totaled 457 yards (295 passing and 162 rushing) last week against Syracuse and looked like a reincarnation of Michael Vick. Jackson is the only NCAA Division I FBS player ranked in the top 10 in rushing yards (688 – third) and passing yards (1,625 – 10th).

3. Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett: Broke the school record for career touchdown passes last week while tossing four TDs to lead the No. 2 Buckeyes to 58-0 win over Rutgers. The star junior has 59 career TDs in 27 games.

In the hunt: Houston QB Greg Ward Jr., Stanford RB Christian McCaffrey, Washington QB Jake Browning and California QB Davis Webb.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF CHASE:

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Washington

Next two: Michigan and Houston

PAC-12 BOWL PROJECTIONS

Peach: Washington

Rose: UCLA

Alamo: Stanford

Holiday: Utah

Foster Farms: USC

Sun: California

Las Vegas: Colorado

Cactus: Washington State

Armed Forces: Arizona State

PAC-12 GAMES OF THE WEEK:

SATURDAY

No. 21 Colorado (4-1, 2-0) at USC (2-3, 1-2), 1 p.m. Pac-12 Networks (USC by 5): It doesn’t sound as if Buffaloes QB Sefo Luifau, who injured his right ankle Sept. 17 at Michigan and has missed the past two games, is ready return to the starting lineup this week. Trojans coach Clay Helton expects redshirt freshman Steven Montez will start, which isn’t necessarily good news for USC. He’s averaging 313 passing yards and 3 TDs as a starter. The pick: USC 34-24.

No. 5 Washington (5-0, 2-0) at Oregon (2-3, 0-2), 4:30 p.m. FOX (UW by 8.5): Starting true freshman QB Justin Herbert feels like a desperate move, but these are desperate times for the Ducks who are riding a three-game losing streak. He would be the first freshman to start at Oregon since Chris Miller in 1983. The Ducks start four freshmen, including four offensive linemen, which makes them the youngest team in the Pac-12. The pick: UW 45-21.

Cal (3-2, 1-1) at Oregon State (1-3, 0-1), 6 p.m. Pac-12 Networks (Cal by 13.5): The Golden Bears allow 38.6 points – the most in the Pac-12 – while the Beavers managed just six last week. Something has got to give. Cal has the decisive edge at QB. Davis Webb had more passing yards in a game this season (522 against San Diego State) then OSU’s Darell Garretson has (508) this season. The pick: 31-10.

Arizona (2-3, 0-2) at No. 24 Utah (4-1, 1-1), 7 p.m. FS1 (Utah by 9.5): Wildcats’ Rich Rodriguez is 4-0 against the Utes and coach Kyle Whittingham. That should change Saturday. There is too much uncertainty and new faces on an injury-riddled Arizona team may have to rely on fourth-string quarterback Khalil Tate. The pick: Utah 27-13.

Washington State (2-2, 1-0) at No. 15 Stanford (3-1, 2-1), 7:30 p.m. ESPN (Stanford by 7): Looks like cornerbacks Alijah Holder and Quentin Meeks will miss their second straight game for the Cardinal. If they’re out, expect QB Luke Falk, WR Gabe Marks and WSU’s Air Raid offense to put up big numbers against a short-handed Stanford secondary. The Cougars have lost eight in a row to the Cardinal. However, they were a missed 43-yard field goal away with time expiring from winning last year. The pick: WSU 35-24.

UCLA (3-2, 1-1) at Arizona State (4-1, 1-1), 7:30 p.m. ESPN2 (UCLA by 9.5): Sun Devils QB Manny Wilkins is doubtful, which means redshirt freshman Brady White could get his first career start. Not having Wilkins is problem for ASU because he’s a dual-threat who is the third-leading rusher on the team while throwing for 1,233 yards. Fairly pivotal game for both teams with Pac-12 South title aspirations. The pick: UCLA 38-17.