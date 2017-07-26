Follow along from Pac-12 Media Days in Los Angeles as college football season officially begins.
Football season is upon us. Fall practices begin next week. Attention is turning. Previews are being written.
But first: Pac-12 Media Days.
The yearly, now two-day-long affair begins Wednesday and runs through Thursday in Los Angeles. Each team will have their coach and players take the stage for preseason news conferences, beginning with UW’s Chris Petersen at 9:50 a.m. PT, after commissioner Larry Scott’s opening remarks.
- UW voted favorites in the North but not to repeat as conference champs
- Larry Stone: UW football is in a great place, and Huskies should embrace that
- Pac-12 preview: North | South
- UW preview: Offense | Defense
- WSU preview: Offense | Defense (Thursday)
[ Watch Pac-12 Network Live stream » ]
Most Read Stories
- Foreign buyers drop off as Seattle housing market hits hottest tempo since 2006 bubble
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- ‘A painful and frustrating experience’: Horizon Air scheduling havoc will continue into the fall
- 'Security concerns' shutter Seattle's Movie Night at Magnuson Park
- Dining on roadkill: Washington residents gather 1,600 deer, elk in law's first year VIEW
Here is the full schedule:
Wednesday
9:50 a.m. – Chris Petersen, UW
10:06 a.m. – Jake Browning (QB) & Keishawn Bierria (LB), UW
10:16 a.m. – Rich Rodriguez, Arizona
10:31 a.m. – Jacob Alsadek (OL) & Luca Bruno (DL), Arizona
10:42 a.m. – Justin Wilcox, Cal
10:57 a.m. – Tre Watson (RB) & James Looney (DT), Cal
11:08 a.m. – Jim Mora, UCLA
11:23 a.m. – Scott Quessenberry (OT) & Kenny Young (LB), UCLA
11:34 a.m. – Gary Andersen, Oregon State
11:48 a.m. – Ryan Nall (RB) & Manase Hungalu (LB), Oregon State
11:59 a.m. – Mike MacIntyre, Colorado
12:14 p.m. – Phillip Lindsay (RB) & Derek McCartney (LB), Colorado
Thursday
9:50 a.m. – Kyle Whittingham, Utah
10:06 a.m. – Salesi Uhatafe (RG) & Filipo Mokofisi (DT), Utah
10:16 a.m. – Willie Taggart, Oregon
10:31 a.m. – Justin Herbert (QB) & Troy Dye (LB), Oregon
10:42 a.m. – Todd Graham, Arizona State
10:57 a.m. – Kalen Ballage (RB) & JoJo Wicker (DL), Arizona State
11:08 a.m. – David Shaw, Stanford
11:23 a.m. – Bryce Love (RB) & Harrison Phillips (DT), Stanford
11:34 a.m. – Mike Leach, Washington State
11:48 a.m. – Jamal Morrow (RB) & Peyton Pelluer (LB), Washington State
11:59 a.m. – Clay Helton, USC
12:14 p.m. – Sam Darnold (QB) & Cameron Smith (LB), USC
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.