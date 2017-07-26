Follow along from Pac-12 Media Days in Los Angeles as college football season officially begins.

Football season is upon us. Fall practices begin next week. Attention is turning. Previews are being written.

But first: Pac-12 Media Days.

The yearly, now two-day-long affair begins Wednesday and runs through Thursday in Los Angeles. Each team will have their coach and players take the stage for preseason news conferences, beginning with UW’s Chris Petersen at 9:50 a.m. PT, after commissioner Larry Scott’s opening remarks.

Here is the full schedule:

Wednesday

9:50 a.m. – Chris Petersen, UW

10:06 a.m. – Jake Browning (QB) & Keishawn Bierria (LB), UW

10:16 a.m. – Rich Rodriguez, Arizona

10:31 a.m. – Jacob Alsadek (OL) & Luca Bruno (DL), Arizona

10:42 a.m. – Justin Wilcox, Cal

10:57 a.m. – Tre Watson (RB) & James Looney (DT), Cal

11:08 a.m. – Jim Mora, UCLA

11:23 a.m. – Scott Quessenberry (OT) & Kenny Young (LB), UCLA

11:34 a.m. – Gary Andersen, Oregon State

11:48 a.m. – Ryan Nall (RB) & Manase Hungalu (LB), Oregon State

11:59 a.m. – Mike MacIntyre, Colorado

12:14 p.m. – Phillip Lindsay (RB) & Derek McCartney (LB), Colorado

Thursday

9:50 a.m. – Kyle Whittingham, Utah

10:06 a.m. – Salesi Uhatafe (RG) & Filipo Mokofisi (DT), Utah

10:16 a.m. – Willie Taggart, Oregon

10:31 a.m. – Justin Herbert (QB) & Troy Dye (LB), Oregon

10:42 a.m. – Todd Graham, Arizona State

10:57 a.m. – Kalen Ballage (RB) & JoJo Wicker (DL), Arizona State

11:08 a.m. – David Shaw, Stanford

11:23 a.m. – Bryce Love (RB) & Harrison Phillips (DT), Stanford

11:34 a.m. – Mike Leach, Washington State

11:48 a.m. – Jamal Morrow (RB) & Peyton Pelluer (LB), Washington State

11:59 a.m. – Clay Helton, USC

12:14 p.m. – Sam Darnold (QB) & Cameron Smith (LB), USC