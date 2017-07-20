In the South, it looks like it's USC ... and then everyone else.

On Wednesday, we previewed the Pac-12 North, where Washington is expected to be a heavy favorite to repeat as the division champ.

Today, a primer on the Pac-12 South, where it’s USC … and then everyone else.

Here’s how I see things unfolding:

1. USC (2016 record: 10-3, 7-2 Pac-12)

2. Utah (10-3, 5-4)

3. UCLA (4-8, 2-7)

4. Colorado (10-4, 8-1)

5. Arizona State (5-7, 2-7)

6. Arizona (3-9, 1-8)

South game of the year: Utah at USC, Oct. 14. In Sam Darnold’s first start for USC, the Utes defeated the Trojans 31-27 in Salt Lake City last season. USC hasn’t lost since.

Team on the rise: UCLA. The second-tier of teams in the South appears a mixed back. Touted QB Josh Rosen missed much of last season with a shoulder injury. If he can stay healthy, the Bruins might have a shot to challenge USC for the South title.

Team on the decline: Colorado. The story of the year in the conference — if not the nation — last season, the Buffaloes lost nine starters on defense (including safety Tedric Thompson, the Seahawks’ fourth-round pick) and Jim Leavitt, who is now at Oregon as the conference’s highest-paid coordinator.

Easiest schedule: Colorado. Buffs open with a neutral-site game against rival Colorado State, then host Texas State and Northern Colorado to close out their nonconference schedule.

Toughest schedule: UCLA: The Bruins open against Texas A&M and travel to Washington (Oct. 28), to Utah (Nov. 3) and to USC (Nov. 18).

New faces to know: Former Michigan assistant Jedd Fisch is Jim Mora’s third OC in three years. … Troy Taylor, Jake Browning’s coach and mentor at Folsom (Calif.) High School, is Utah’s new offensive coordinator — the eighth coordinator in nine years under Kyle Whittingham. … Phil Bennett is the new DC at Arizona State.

Don’t forget about: J.J. Taylor, RB, Arizona. The fast freshman rushed for 265 yards in just seven quarters during his first two collegiate games last fall before suffering a broken ankle against the Huskies. He’s back and joins veteran Nick Wilson in a formidable backfield.

South offensive player of the year: Sam Darnold, QB, USC. Against perhaps the best secondary in UW history, Darnold was better than anyone against the Huskies last season, throwing for 287 yards and two touchdowns (and two interceptions) in the Trojans’ upset at Husky Stadium. He was even better in the Rose Bowl — 453 yards and five TDs — and the third-year sophomore enters 2017 as the odds-on Heisman favorite and the projected top pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

South defensive player of the year: Lowell Lotulelei, DT, Utah. The Utes consistently have one of the conference’s most productive defensive lines, and the 310-pound Lotulelei is Utah’s best.

South breakout candidates:

Armand Shyne, RB, Utah: Was the Utes’ leading rusher in early October before a season-ending knee injury. Door open for him to take over as the featured back.

Marlon Tuipulotu, DT, USC: The longtime UW commit made an 11th-hour flip to the Trojans — and is now a potential starter as a true freshman on the USC defensive line.

Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA: The top-rated cornerback in the 2017 recruiting class could jump in immediately as a starter for Bruins’ young defense.

Pac-12 champion: Washington. Even with John Ross III’s early departure to the NFL, the Huskies’ offense has a chance — a good chance — to be even better behind a deep backfield, a stout line and a veteran QB.